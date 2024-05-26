Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeti Mohan pose together with their sons; Internet is having a meltdown

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently celebrated the third birthday of her son Devyaan with close friends and family. Among all the attendees were also her colleagues Neeti Mohan and Sunidhi Chauhan. What made it more special was all the three ladies posing together with their sons in hand and breaking the internet.

Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, and Sunidhi Chauhan pose together

This picture-perfect moment featured Shreya with Devyaan, Sunidhi with her son Tegh, and Neeti with her son Aryaveer. The mothers took the kids on their lap and posed for the camera in multiple snaps shared by Neeti Mohan in an Instagram post. Neeti and Sunidhi for the occasion donned a monochrome suit whereas Shreya flaunted a breezy and breathtaking green outfit.

While sharing the picture, Neeti wrote alongside, "Happy 3rd Birthday Dearest Devyaan. May life forever be a celebration as parents for @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya Grandparents Mama and Mami watching cutie Devyaan grow up. Love you @sunidhichauhan5 and Tegh can't get over his dimple. What a fun memorable evening sharing about bachchas, food, mood, and tantrums."

Shreya Ghoshal took to the comment section and wrote, "What a frame." As soon as the picture went viral, the trio's fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming reactions. One user wrote, “This is the cutest picture on earth.” Another said, “Bro that photo is my playlist.” The third one said, “Legit you guys have cemented your place in everyone’s Spotify playlist.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about the trio’s personal life

After dating for several years, Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay on February 5, 2015, and the couple welcomed Devyaan in 2021. Sunidhi on the other hand has been married to music composer Hitesh Sonik since 2012 and the couple became parents to son Tegh in 2018.

Neeti Mohan exchanged vows with Nihar Pandya on February 15, 2019, and they embraced parenthood in 2021 with the birth of their son Aryaveer.

It was very recently that Sunidhi and Shreya bumped into each other on a flight and the pictures they clicked together broke the internet in the literal sense because they actually captioned their post, “SC SG break the Internet.”

ALSO READ: PICS: Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan 'break the internet' as they catch up on flight; fans react