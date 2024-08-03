Sunidhi Chauhan on Arijit Singh's success and how he adapts from all singers he likes; 'I think he doesn't love himself enough'

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the best playback singers that Hindi music industry is proud of. The celebrated singer has worked with several other talented artists in the industry including Arijit Singh. Sunidhi recently praised Arijit for his adaptability to get inspired by other singers while lauding his humility towards the singing.

During the latest podcast with Raj Shamani on YouTube, Sunidhi Chauhan called Arijit a "gifted singer" who even when croons the song of another singer, the audience feels it is his track.

The Kamli singer referred to her junior, Arijit as a "student" and expressed that he can adapt himself into various genres and other singers. Calling it a "big quality," she said that the Tum Hi Ho singer adapts it "without changing his voice".

Sunidhi added that singers usually tweak their vocals to change genres, however, Arijit doesn't do it. The Phir Mohabbat singer isn't in awe of himself despite his success, she shared.

The Sheila Ki Jawaani singer said, "I think he doesn’t love himself enough, that’s why he is able to do what he is doing. He is a student, he doesn’t think he is Arijit Singh. He doesn’t love himself so much."

She added that Arijit is a "chilled out" guy and he often "loves to listen to other singers and adapt from the ones that he likes.

Elaborating on it, the 40-year-old singer shared that be it late legends, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar or any new artist, the Zaalima singer often croons songs of others in his concerts.

Sunidhi further said that Arijit wants to make music and the audience wants to hear him. Arijit Singh recently postponed his UK tour due to "medical circumstances".

The concert which was scheduled to be held in August will now take place in September this year. In his Instagram post, the singer also apologized to his fans who bought the tickets for his show.

He added that the existing tickets will remain valid next month.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh have worked together on songs like Jaanib from Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend and Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari from Chennai Express. They also collaborated for Dilliwali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

