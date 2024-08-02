Arijit Singh postpones UK tour due to 'unforeseen medical circumstances'; says 'I'm truly sorry for disappointment'

Singer Arijit Singh gained popularity in 2012 after he crooned Tum Hi Ho, the breakthrough song which was featured in Aashiqui 2. Arijit, who often performs at his concerts, was supposed to be on the United Kingdom tour in August this year. However, the singer has now postponed the tour.

The Tum Hi Ho singer took to Instagram to share the news with his fans that he won't be performing in the UK this month, citing "unforeseen medical circumstances".

"Important update and info #ArijitSinghlive," he wrote in his caption.

"Dear Fans, It pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows," an excerpt from his note reads.

The singer also apologized to his fans while stating that he is "truly sorry for the disappointment."

"Your love and support are my strength. Let’s turn this pause into a promise of an even more magical reunion," his note reads further.

As per his post, Arijit Singh will now perform in the UK in September this year. The singer also shared the new dates in his post. He will perform in London on September 15 and in Birmingham on September 16.

His Rotterdam and Manchester concerts will be held on September 19 and September 22 respectively.

Addressing to his fans, the singer shared that their existing tickets will remain valid.

Here's his post down below:

Many netizens reacted to Arijit Singh's latest post on Instagram. A section of his Instagram followers wished him a speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "Get well soon, sir."

"It's ok sometimes being waiting for someone creates more curiosity. Get well soon," reads one of the comments.

"Get well soon Arijit da," a fan wrote. "Get well soon sir wishing a speedy recovery," an Instagram user wrote.

Arijit Singh is best known for songs like Tum Hi Ho, Zaalima, Qaafirana, Channa Mereya, Satranga, Tum Kya Mile, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Aayat, Raabta, and many more.

Arijit made his Bollywood debut with Phir Mohabbat, the song featured in Murder 2. He participated in Fame Gurukul, the reality singing TV show in 2005.

Get well soon, Arijit Singh. We wish you a speedy recovery.

