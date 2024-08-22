Suniel Shetty hugging wife Mana tightly in romantic birthday post proves their love is still young: 'My fellow Leo, partner, best friend and confidant'

Mana Shetty turns 59 today (August 22) and her husband Suniel Shetty marked the occasion with a touching tribute. The actor took to Instagram to share an unseen black-and-white photo of the couple embracing each other. Along with the sweet picture, he wrote a heartfelt message, calling Mana his 'fellow Leo, partner, best friend, and confidant.'

Suniel Shetty took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message alongside a monochromatic photo, capturing him hugging his wife, Mana Shetty. In the picture, Suniel looks dapper in a formal shirt, while Mana keeps it casual in a T-shirt. The actor expressed his love, writing, "Happy birthday wifey… my fellow Leo, partner, best friend, and confidant," showcasing the enduring bond they share.

As soon as Suniel Shetty shared the heartwarming photo, the comments section was filled with love from fans and celebrities alike. Tiger Shroff wished, "Happy birthday Mana Aunty." Riteish Deshmukh sent his warm regards with, "Happy birthday Mana!! Loads of love." Neha Dhupia added, "Love always… happy birthday Mana ma’am."

Bhagyashree extended her best wishes, saying, "Happy birthday @withlove.mana.. and all the best for this new project." Vindu Dara Singh, the Bigg Boss 3 winner, commented, "Happy birthday Bhabhi, stay blessed." Mahima Chaudhry chimed in with, "Wish you a very Happy bday, Mana."

After a nine-year courtship, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty married on December 25, 1991. The couple welcomed their first child, Athiya, in 1992, followed by their son, Ahan, in 1995.

Earlier, during an appearance on comedian Bharti Singh’s podcast, Suniel Shetty shared that his mother initially disapproved of his relationship with Mana and opposed their marriage. However, she eventually relented as Suniel was adamant about not marrying anyone else. He explained that he told his mother he wouldn’t marry someone else and risk ruining the lives of two women.

Suniel revealed, "Mana and I had been seeing each other for nine years before marriage, and whenever my mom brought up the topic of marriage, I would tell her, 'You know I am seeing someone. If I marry someone else, I will ruin the lives of two girls. So it is better that I don’t marry. I won’t go against you, but I also won’t marry.'"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is gearing up for his next project, the comedy film Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Apart from this, Suniel is expected to reprise his iconic role as Shyam in Hera Pheri 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, though a formal announcement is still pending. He is also set to appear in The Legend of Somnath.

