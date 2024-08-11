THROWBACK: When Suniel Shetty revealed his wife and daughter Athiya Shetty got headache after watching his action films: ‘Saridon hai toh de do’

Suniel Shetty, famous for his 1990s action roles, recently revealed that his family often struggled to enjoy his films but didn’t want to hurt his feelings. Instead, they would watch the movies and take headache pills afterward. Shetty recounted, “They said, ‘Ramu Saridon hai toh de do ek (Give me a Saridon if you have one) and I heard that.” "Yani sir mein dard hua hai bete ki film dekhke (That means they have a headache after watching their son’s film)," he added.

Yes, you heard that right! Suniel Shetty once told ANI that while his family would compliment his films as ‘nice,’ they would often get headaches and ask for medicine afterward. He noted that despite the success of his films, they didn’t always have the same impact at home.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Suniel Shetty will portray a don in the much-anticipated Welcome To The Jungle. The report reveals that the veteran actor will showcase his comedic talent in what promises to be one of his funniest roles, sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever.

A source close to the project revealed that Suniel Shetty will play a ‘loveable don’ in Welcome To The Jungle. The source also mentioned that a grand and lavish introduction sequence has been planned for his character, highlighting the film’s scale. Suniel’s return to comedy is eagerly anticipated, given his history of iconic comedic roles.

Advertisement

Last August, Pinkvilla was the first to announce Suniel Shetty’s involvement in Welcome To The Jungle. An insider clarified that contrary to popular belief, Suniel is not portraying Yeda Anna in Welcome 3. Instead, he will be playing a completely new character unrelated to Yeda Anna or his roles as Shyam in Awara Pagal Deewana and Hera Pheri.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle: Suniel Shetty to play the role of a don in Akshay Kumar starrer? Here’s what we know