Suniel Shetty says Hera Pheri was 'disaster' in first two shows; recalls how the film felt like 'blockbuster' during shoot

Priyadarshan's directorial venture, Hera Pheri, has gained cult-classic status in Hindi cinema. Starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty as leads, it is one of the most iconic comedy movies ever made. Be it its hilarious scenes, iconic characters, rib-tickling dialogues, or melodious songs, Hera Pheri is truly a gem for cinephiles.

After 24 years of its release, Suniel Shetty, who is gearing up for films like Welcome To The Jungle and Skyforce, has opened up about Hera Pheri's fate at the box office.

Suniel Shetty talks about Hera Pheri

During a recent podcast for Bharti TV, Suniel Shetty recalled how Hera Pheri was initially a "disaster" during its release. The film, however, experienced a boost in footfalls in the evening.

"The first two shows of Hera Pheri were flat. Zero. It was a disaster. However, when we were shooting it, we were laughing like crazy," Suniel said.

The Hera Pheri actor shared that he and his co-stars, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, believed that the 2000 film would be a hit, while filming the project.

"Me, Paresh, and Akshay were confident it was a blockbuster during shooting because the film had such great actors – Paresh Ji, Om Puri Ji. Paresh and Akshay’s timing was unbelievable. The film later picked up after 6 pm," he added.

When Border was called a "documentary"

Suniel Shetty, who was a part of J.P. Dutta's Border, also remembered the fate of the 1997 film. "The same case was with Border. Sometimes, the films you believe in the most, get a delayed reaction," the 62-year-old actor said.

Suniel further shared that Border was referred to as a "documentary" back then. However, later, it turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema, he added.

Border had an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Kulbushan Kharbanda, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, and more. Border 2, the sequel to Border, will go on the floors in October 2024.

More about Hera Pheri

In Hera Pheri, Akshay Kumar played the role of Raju, and Suniel Shetty was cast as Shyam. Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. The story revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and their landlord, Baburao, who are desperate for money. They receive a ransom call as Baburao's landline is cross-connected with Devi Prasad's phone. The trio then makes a plan to keep the ransom money with them.

Apart from the lead trio, Hera Pheri also starred actors like Tabu, Om Puri, Mukesh Khanna, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Gulshan Grover. Late filmmaker Neeraj Vora penned the screenplay and dialogues for the 2000 movie.

Phir Hera Pheri, the second installment of the Hera Pheri franchise, was released in 2006. It also featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty as leads. Rimi Sen, Bipasha Basu, Ravi Kishan, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav played key roles in the movie.

Hera Pheri 3 is happening

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are now reuniting for Hera Pheri 3. Filmmaker Farhad Samji has been roped in to direct the third installment of the franchise.

In an interview with News 18 last year, Suniel Shetty shared a major update about Hera Pheri 3, saying that the upcoming film will go on floors soon and they have shot for its promos.

"My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki," he had said.

