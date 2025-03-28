Did Athiya Shetty just share a glimpse from the welcome ceremony of her and KL Rahul’s newborn daughter? SEE PIC

Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child on Monday, March 24, 2025. The new parents have been receiving blessings and heartwarming wishes from left, right, and center. Meanwhile, days after, the new mom recently shared a glimpse of beautifully decorated floral thalis, hinting at the welcome of their little one.

On March 28, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of two beautifully decorated thalis (plates). One plate was filled with numerous flower petals and the other one included beautiful pink roses, sindoor (vermilion) and rice— the commodities that are generally used for holy rituals in the Hindu culture. The actress also wrote, "aum" on the top of the picture.

Athiya’s mother Mana Shetty also reposted the actress’ Instagram story on her Instagram story and added a nazar and a red-heart emoji.

Though nothing has been clarified by Athiya, the couple’s family is currently celebrating the arrival of the new member of their family. Thus, there are high chances of this being a picture from the little one’s welcome ceremony.

It was earlier this week, on Monday, March 24, 2025, the beloved celebrity couple, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, made a collaborative post on their Instagram to announce the most special news of their life. In the post, they shared an image of two swans with a text that read: “Blessed with a baby girl.”

Soon after, they were showered with congratulatory messages from the likes of Kiara Advani, Vaani Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Parineeti Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar, and Masaba Gupta among others.

After his baby’s arrival, KL Rahul rushed back home from the ongoing IPL matches to be with his family at the special time. In addition to this, KL Rahul’s IPL team, Delhi Capital’s also shared an adorable video expressing their happiness about the couple embracing parenthood.

In the special video, the captain of the team Axar Patel, along with other players, was seen doing a swaying baby gesture to welcome the little one.

Athiya and Rahul tied the nuptial knot in January 2023 after secretly dating for some time at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.