Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, Gulshan Grover’s reunion leave us nostalgic; don’t miss KJo’s long hug to Bhooth Bangla actor

After much fervor, the star-studded evening of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 is finally here! The evening has reunited Bollywood celebrities who came together to honor the best in showbiz, fashion, lifestyle, and more. Meanwhile, the splendid evening turned out to be even more nostalgic as Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Gulshan Grover reunited. In fact, Akshay and Karan Johar also shared a heartwarming moment.

On March 27, Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, Karan Johar, and Gulshan Grover made the evening of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 all the more special. In an inside video, we can see the Bhooth Bangla actor sharing a warm hug with filmmaker Karan Johar. The duo exchanged laughs and indulged in a candid conversation in an inside video from the special evening.

In addition to this, Priyadarshan and Gulshan Grover were standing on either side as they witnessed the heartwarming moment.

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar share a heartwarming moment

In addition, another inside video showed Akshay and the ‘Bad Man’ of Bollywood sitting together and chatting with each other. The video was enough to prove the warm and cordial bond that the duo shares.

Akshay Kumar and Gulshan Grover reunite

Notably, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan entered the venue together and posed for the stationed paparazzi in style. They obliged the paps with a smile, and the actor also flashed a thumbs-up before leaving. In addition to this, the iconic actor-director duo was seen indulging in a candid conversation.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan arrive together

Soon after the video surfaced, fans expressed excitement about their collaboration for the upcoming Bhooth Bangla. One fan wrote, "Super Excited To Bhoot Bangala," and another fan called them his favorite as he commented, "My favourite actor director duo Can't Wait For Bhooth Bangla movie."

It won't be wrong to say that the evening was indeed a magnificent one, as it also witnessed the De Dana Dan reunion—Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Neha Dhupia. In one of the videos, we can see the trio sharing a heartwarming moment on the red carpet.

Neha Dhupia meets Akshay and Priyadarshan

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, Bollywood stars, including Tiger Shroff, Ravi Kishan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Sharvari, and more, also marked their presence at the special evening.

