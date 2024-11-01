Sunny Deol greets paps as he poses with Bobby, Karan, Rajveer and Aryaman during Diwali celebrations; WATCH

Many celebrities are celebrating Diwali, including the Deol family. While some opted for traditional attire for the Indian festival, Sunny and Bobby Deol chose a more casual look. A recent video featuring the star siblings, along with their sons Karan, Rajveer, and Aryaman Deol, has surfaced online.

In the clip, all five Deol men can be seen coming out of a gate to wish the media on the occasion of Diwali. Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol was quick to fold his hands and wish the paparazzi on the auspicious day. Soon after, his son Rajveer Deol joined him. He was followed by his brother Karan Deol and Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman Deol. The Animal actor also joined the four men and posed with the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

A while ago, Ananya Panday also dropped a picture with her nephew River. For the family night, she got dressed up in a pink suit set. As she relished some Indian desserts, she also performed her maasi duties and took care of her cousin Alanna Panday’s son. Wishing her fans on the occasion of Diwali, she wrote, “Happy Diwali from River and Rivers maasi me and my two fave ladooos.”

Take a look:

Just like them, Varun Dhawan also spent the special evening with his family. The Bhediya actor was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal at his father David Dhawan’s office. This is their first Diwali after being blessed with their daughter.

The Kapoors also united at Boney Kapoor's office in Versova, Mumbai, to be part of the Diwali puja. While the filmmaker’s daughters, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor stunned in Indian wear, they were joined by brother Arjun Kapoor, who looked dapper in a kurta. Anshula Kapoor also made a stylish exit from the venue along with Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also joined the family at the celebration. He was seen driving his father-in-law Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, and Arjun home.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan not only celebrated Diwali on October 31, but she also enjoyed Halloween with her kids Jeh and Taimur and dropped a spooky image of her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya joins Kapoor family's Diwali celebrations; Khushi, Arjun and more make stylish appearance