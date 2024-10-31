Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya joins Kapoor family's Diwali celebrations; Khushi, Arjun and more make stylish appearance

India is celebrating Diwali tonight, and it's a major celebration in B-Town as well. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are two of the celebrities who are spreading joy during this festive occasion with their loved ones. Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, joined the Kapoor family's Diwali celebrations. Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also made stylish appearances.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen sitting in a car with her brother Arjun Kapoor outside Boney Kapoor's office in Versova, Mumbai. Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was spotted driving the vehicle as they left the office after the Diwali celebration. Shikhar and Arjun can be seen having a fun interaction and Janhvi sits at the back while looking at her phone.

In another video dropped by a paparazzo on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are seen standing outside Boney's Kapoor office. Janhvi looks stunning in a light blue and pink saree. The Ulajh actress kept her hair open. Arjun opted for a traditional blue outfit. Shikhar also wore blue ethnic wear for the occasion.

In the clip, Shikhar approaches Khushi, and they have a little chat before she leaves the area. Khushi looks gorgeous in a peach ethnic suit. Her hair is tied in a bun. The Archies star waved at the paparazzi while flashing a million-dollar smile. Khushi left in a different car.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also stepped out in the city for the Diwali celebration today. They were snapped with their daughter Raha on the occasion.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018, in which she was paired with Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi was recently seen in the Telugu action-drama Devara: Part 1, which starred Jr NTR in the lead role. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. She will now be seen in Advait Chandan's film alongside Maharaj actor Junaid Khan. The untitled project will be released on February 7, 2025.

Janhvi and Khushi were born to late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

