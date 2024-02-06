Sushmita Sen addresses reports of her wedding plans with Rohman Shawl; says THIS

Sushmita Sen continues to rule the hearts of millions of fans even after a career of almost 3 decades. While the former Miss Universe has won accolades for her performances recently in web series like Aarya and Taali, she has been in the limelight for her relationships too. Sushmita's relationship with Rohman Shawl has seen its highs and lows. After they had a breakup, there were reports of reconciliation and marriage plans as well.

The latest update is that Sushmita has denied all the wedding rumors.

Sushmita Sen denies wedding rumors with Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen, who is currently promoting the 3rd season of the web series Aarya, recently talked about the reports of her wedding plans with Rohman Shawl and said that she “doesn't give a damn about it”. In a conversation with Film Companion, Sushmita said, “I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don't give a damn about it.”

“Important to mention it's only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much," she added while acknowledging the blessings of Aarya director Ram Madhvani and producer Amita Madhvani who she admires as a couple. "But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom,” she said while concluding her point.

About Sushmita Sen' Aarya season 3

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya season 3 part 1 which started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in November last year. The part 2 of the 3rd season is all set to premiere on Feb 9 and is being highly anticipated by the fans. Sushmita's character of a strong lady who can go to any extent to protect her family from the world of crime has received widespread appreciation not just in India but globally.

On the Bollywood front, Sushmita's last full-fledged appearance in a Hindi film was in the 2010 movie No Problem. Fans are still waiting to see her make a grand comeback in Hindi cinema soon.

