Sushmita Sen reveals she learned Kalaripayattu for Aarya Antim Vaar: 'I adore action sequences'

Sushmita Sen is one of the few beauty pageants who successfully made a transition into acting. Starting out in the late 1990s, she has acted in several successful films across genres. In the digital space, she is known for her performance as the titular lady in Ram Madhvani's Aarya. Before the release of Aarya: Antim Vaar, the actress spoke about learning Kalaripayattu for it.

Sushmita Sen on Aarya: Antim Vaar

According to IANS, Sushmita Sen spoke about her upcoming web series Aarya: Antim Vaar where she can be seen performing many action sequences. She said: “I adore action sequences. I’ve developed a mindset to embrace every opportunity, even if it involves risks.”

The actress further revealed that she learned Kalaripayattu for the role. To prepare for these action-packed moments, I learned Kalaripayattu from a professional. It left me wondering why I didn't try it earlier", she added.

Sen also said that it's not just about strength but also an expression of 'vulnerability' that one can see on her face during the action scenes. She also compared the experience to that of being the last soldier in her battle. The actress stated that shooting was really challenging for her.

Aarya: Antim Vaar trailer out

The official trailer of Aarya season 3, titled Aarya: Antim Vaar was released last month. It stars with Sushmita's character holding a gun to herself which helps in building tension. The trailer also features Sikandar Kher, who plays Daulat, as he tries to protect and help her. The trailer contains some of the most exciting scenes from the entire show. Aarya: Antim Vaar also stars Ila Arun, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar and Indraneil Sengupta.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya: Antim Vaar is slated to premiere on February 9 on Disney plus Hotstar.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sen said that in tough times only people who love you will be able to lift you up. She stated that this is something most of us have experienced. She said: “I think that this itself was enough to draw from real experiences in 'Aarya' to break down the fact that the only place where you could find hope and some sense of belonging has been taken away from you.”

