Sushmita Sen looks back at ‘longest 45 minutes’ of life; recalls thinking her ‘story was over’ after suffering heart attack

Sushmita Sen updated her Instagram bio last weekend and added ‘Second D.O.B: 27/02/2023’. In no time, this caught the internet’s attention, and fans were quick to connect the dots and find out that it was the same day when the actress suffered a critical heart attack. Sen has now spoken about her social bio change and confirmed it is what people think.

Sushmita Sen extends her gratitude to the doctors who saved her

On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, Sushmita Sen shared a video supporting a pharmaceutical company initiative that aimed to express gratitude to doctors who gave second birth to several people across the country. In the video, she shared her side of the story, starting by explaining how her life is a story she played and lived.

Detailing a major twist in her life’s story, Sushmita mentioned her heart attack. She said, “They were the longest 45 minutes of my life. There was a moment when I thought my story was over." She further thanked her doctors because of whom her story was still on. Sushmita feels that neither they gave up nor let her give up.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen mentions 2nd date of birth in Instagram bio, leaves fans wondering if it's related to her heart attack

“They wrote a new story for my life and gave me a new direction. That was my second birthday. I am dedicating that day and my story to all the doctors,” Sushmita said in Hindi, calling it a day of gratitude. Gracefully, Sushmita said that she wants to thank the doctors who gave her a second chance at life from the top, middle, and bottom of her heart.

Advertisement

More about Sushmita Sen’s life and career

It was last year when the Dastak actress suffered a massive cardiac arrest in Jaipur while she was shooting for her web show Aarya. Understanding the need for the hour, Sushmita took a break from acting and eventually returned during the release of the third season of her Disney+ Hotstar show, which was a franchise that marked her debut on OTT.

Sushmita was last seen playing the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in her biography Taali, directed by Ravi Jadhav.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen is proud of being single parent to her daughters; says 'It was challenging but...'