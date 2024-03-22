Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Randeep Hooda-Ankita Lokhande's film

Today, the much-anticipated movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles, hit theaters, generating significant excitement. The movie focuses on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the early 1900s, till his death, as interpreted by Randeep Hooda and the makers of the film.

Savarkar is a top student in his university and starts showing signs of a reformer, very early on in his life. He creates ripples through his strong thoughts on Abhinav Bharat, after which he travels to Great Britain to learn their law, where he also writes a book on India's revolt of 1857. Savarkar soon became one of the most powerful revolutionary forces among Indians across the globe, and consequently became the most wanted man for the Brits.

Netizens react to Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

As Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released on March 22, Twitter buzzed with eager netizens sharing their reviews. The audience showered praise on Randeep Hooda's movie applauding its interesting storyline. Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande stole the show with outstanding performances, earning special mentions. Social media became the go-to platform for discussions as viewers expressed their enthusiasm for the latest release and their appreciation for the stellar cast and engaging narrative.

Discover why this biopic is an absolute must-watch, via these 10 tweets:

One person wrote, "Hooda's performance is lauded for its authentic portrayal of Veer Savarkar, capturing the essence of his character and ideology. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkarReview."

Another wrote, "Veer sawarkar*- A must watch movie My review - What a movie @RandeepHooda what a performance man.. Aaj desh ki aazadi ke liye kiye gaye struggle ke bare me khul ke jaan paaya hu.... Thank you randeep sir for this previous experience #VeerSavarkar".

Advertisement

One user lauded Randeep Hooda's direction and wrote, "Hooda's direction is praised for bringing Veer Savarkar's story to life on the big screen with passion and authenticity. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkarReview."

One wrote, "Watched #VeerSavarkar today ! The whole is movie isn't about good or bad, it is not about anti Gandhi or pro gandhi, the whole movie is for this generation to know the untold story of a legend whose path might had been different from that time top political leaders...."

Check out more reactions here

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande is running in theaters near you!

ALSO READ: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda puts up an award-winning act in his ode to polarising figure