pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
Hamburger Menu pinkvilla
Whatsapp
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda puts up an award-winning act in his ode to polarising figure

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda puts up an award-winning act in his ode to polarising figure

 Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan 2 in the making? Atlee has THIS to say

Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan 2 in the making? Atlee has THIS to say

 Kate Middleton Not Fazed By Internet Conspiracy Theories About Her Farm Shop Outing? New Report

Kate Middleton Not Fazed By Internet Conspiracy Theories About Her Farm Shop Outing? New Report

 Queen Camilla Talks About King Charles's Health While Visiting Northern Ireland; Says He's Disappointed

Queen Camilla Talks About King Charles's Health While Visiting Northern Ireland; Says He's Disappointed

 Marie Osmond Says Having Grandkids is Like 'Kids on Steroids'; Find Out What Else Singer Revealed

Marie Osmond Says Having Grandkids is Like 'Kids on Steroids'; Find Out What Else Singer Revealed

 Did Elizabeth Taylor And Richard Burton Live Like Royals? Author Of Their New Biography Reveals

Did Elizabeth Taylor And Richard Burton Live Like Royals? Author Of Their New Biography Reveals

 Did Kate Middleton Pay Bar Tab Of St. Patrick's Parade's Irish Guards? Here's What We Know

Did Kate Middleton Pay Bar Tab Of St. Patrick's Parade's Irish Guards? Here's What We Know

 Piers Morgan Questions Kate Middleton's Mother's Day Photo; Claims Acquaintance Said She Looked 'Different'

Piers Morgan Questions Kate Middleton's Mother's Day Photo; Claims Acquaintance Said She Looked 'Different'

 Is Cillian Murphy Reprising His Role As Thomas Shelby In The Peaky Blinders Movie? Steven Knight Answers

Is Cillian Murphy Reprising His Role As Thomas Shelby In The Peaky Blinders Movie? Steven Knight Answers
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda puts up an award-winning act in his ode to polarising figure

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda puts up an award-winning act in his ode to polarising figure

 Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan 2 in the making? Atlee has THIS to say

Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan 2 in the making? Atlee has THIS to say

 Kate Middleton Not Fazed By Internet Conspiracy Theories About Her Farm Shop Outing? New Report

Kate Middleton Not Fazed By Internet Conspiracy Theories About Her Farm Shop Outing? New Report

 Queen Camilla Talks About King Charles's Health While Visiting Northern Ireland; Says He's Disappointed

Queen Camilla Talks About King Charles's Health While Visiting Northern Ireland; Says He's Disappointed

 Marie Osmond Says Having Grandkids is Like 'Kids on Steroids'; Find Out What Else Singer Revealed

Marie Osmond Says Having Grandkids is Like 'Kids on Steroids'; Find Out What Else Singer Revealed

 Did Elizabeth Taylor And Richard Burton Live Like Royals? Author Of Their New Biography Reveals

Did Elizabeth Taylor And Richard Burton Live Like Royals? Author Of Their New Biography Reveals

 Did Kate Middleton Pay Bar Tab Of St. Patrick's Parade's Irish Guards? Here's What We Know

Did Kate Middleton Pay Bar Tab Of St. Patrick's Parade's Irish Guards? Here's What We Know

 Piers Morgan Questions Kate Middleton's Mother's Day Photo; Claims Acquaintance Said She Looked 'Different'

Piers Morgan Questions Kate Middleton's Mother's Day Photo; Claims Acquaintance Said She Looked 'Different'

 Is Cillian Murphy Reprising His Role As Thomas Shelby In The Peaky Blinders Movie? Steven Knight Answers

Is Cillian Murphy Reprising His Role As Thomas Shelby In The Peaky Blinders Movie? Steven Knight Answers
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories
Rohit Sharma Reacts to MS Dhoni’s Decision to Step Down as Captain and Hand the Baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rohit Sharma Reacts to MS Dhoni’s Decision to Step Down as Captain and Hand the Baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad

 LeBron James Approves Latest Surfaced Images of the Nike LeBron 4 ‘Eggplant’

LeBron James Approves Latest Surfaced Images of the Nike LeBron 4 ‘Eggplant’

 Chelsea Blackwell Has SWEET MESSAGE for Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift 24 Hours After He Revealed Being a 'Love Is Blind' Fan

Chelsea Blackwell Has SWEET MESSAGE for Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift 24 Hours After He Revealed Being a 'Love Is Blind' Fan

 Paul Pierce Claims THIS Player Has Greater Influence on the Game Than LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

Paul Pierce Claims THIS Player Has Greater Influence on the Game Than LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

 WWE Hall of Famer REVEALS Bloodline’s Rules involving The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer REVEALS Bloodline’s Rules involving The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

 What is Hip Drop Tackle in the NFL? Explaining League's Proposed Ban Over 'Hip Drop' Play and NFLPA's Reply

What is Hip Drop Tackle in the NFL? Explaining League's Proposed Ban Over 'Hip Drop' Play and NFLPA's Reply

 ‘Would Have Been Better if…’: James Harden Reveals Story Behind His Unusual Block Attempt on Kawhi Leonard

‘Would Have Been Better if…’: James Harden Reveals Story Behind His Unusual Block Attempt on Kawhi Leonard

 Shohei Ohtani Net Worth - $700 Million Contract And Salary Explained Amid Gambling Controversy

Shohei Ohtani Net Worth - $700 Million Contract And Salary Explained Amid Gambling Controversy

 LeBron James Responds to Draymond Green Calling Him Out Over Not Attending His Podcast

LeBron James Responds to Draymond Green Calling Him Out Over Not Attending His Podcast
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories
ARMYs celebrate BTS V's 100-Day military enlistment anniversary with free coffee event for active duty soldiers

ARMYs celebrate BTS V's 100-Day military enlistment anniversary with free coffee event for active duty soldiers

 BLACKPINK's Kill This Love instrumental sets the stage for Virat Kohli at RCB unboxing event

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love instrumental sets the stage for Virat Kohli at RCB unboxing event

 Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon starrer Graduation to reportedly air in May after Queen of Tears; DEETS

Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon starrer Graduation to reportedly air in May after Queen of Tears; DEETS

 HOPE ON THE STREET: BTS' J-Hope starts countdown for upcoming docu-series release; see video

HOPE ON THE STREET: BTS' J-Hope starts countdown for upcoming docu-series release; see video

 Stray Kids' Hyunjin earns praise from Hollywood star Anne Hathaway for his visuals; WATCH video

Stray Kids' Hyunjin earns praise from Hollywood star Anne Hathaway for his visuals; WATCH video

 Hyeri to return from Thailand amid Ryu Jun Yeol-Han So Hee relationship troubles

Hyeri to return from Thailand amid Ryu Jun Yeol-Han So Hee relationship troubles

 Shin Min Ah-Kim Woo Bin, Jung Kyung Ho-Sooyoung, more: 4 K-celeb couples who are still in long-term relationships

Shin Min Ah-Kim Woo Bin, Jung Kyung Ho-Sooyoung, more: 4 K-celeb couples who are still in long-term relationships

 VIXX's Hyuk confirms military enlistment date; pens heartfelt letter to fans as last member going for service

VIXX's Hyuk confirms military enlistment date; pens heartfelt letter to fans as last member going for service

 Ryu Jun Yeol’s acquaintances deny allegations of him ‘leading on’ Hyeri post break-up

Ryu Jun Yeol’s acquaintances deny allegations of him ‘leading on’ Hyeri post break-up

Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories
Top Emily in Paris outfits; 8 best looks served by Lily Collins

Top Emily in Paris outfits; 8 best looks served by Lily Collins

 EXCLUSIVE: Designers Rimple and Harpreet spill beans on blending Mughal textiles and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi grace at Miss World 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Designers Rimple and Harpreet spill beans on blending Mughal textiles and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi grace at Miss World 2024

 Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 5 Gen Z actresses inspiring us to wear monokinis in Summer 2024

Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 5 Gen Z actresses inspiring us to wear monokinis in Summer 2024

 Vijay Deverakonda wears all-white suit with satin shirt and raises temperatures like no one else

Vijay Deverakonda wears all-white suit with satin shirt and raises temperatures like no one else

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Stylist Sheefa Gilani opens up on trending mob wife aesthetic; shares insights into airport fashion trends

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Stylist Sheefa Gilani opens up on trending mob wife aesthetic; shares insights into airport fashion trends

 Priyanka Chopra serves the ultimate ‘desi girl’ statement in Rs 63,800 yellow chanderi silk saree with delicate nature-inspired motifs

Priyanka Chopra serves the ultimate ‘desi girl’ statement in Rs 63,800 yellow chanderi silk saree with delicate nature-inspired motifs

Triptii Dimri makes a case for slip dresses in nature-inspired blue and green-hued statement-worthy outfit

Triptii Dimri makes a case for slip dresses in nature-inspired blue and green-hued statement-worthy outfit

 From party-ready to casual chic; Kareena Kapoor proves she is a fashion icon with 2 fiery looks in 24 hours

From party-ready to casual chic; Kareena Kapoor proves she is a fashion icon with 2 fiery looks in 24 hours

 Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves angelic charm with gothic twist in Krésha Bajaj’s silver corset and flared pants

Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves angelic charm with gothic twist in Krésha Bajaj’s silver corset and flared pants
Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Whatsapp
Advertisement
Advertisement
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar movie poster

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Movie Review

Hindi

Drama
Biography

22 Mar 2024

Rating

8.2/10

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Rating

8.2/10

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda puts up an award-winning act in his ode to polarising figure

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, directed by and starring Randeep Hooda, now plays at a theatre near you. The movie also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. Read our full review.

by Rishil Jogani

Updated on Mar 22, 2024   |  06:28 AM IST  |  4K
News Comment Share
Randeep Hooda

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is one of the most passionate Indian biopics ever made (Credit: Randeep Hooda Films)

Key Highlight

  • Randeep Hooda lives the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
  • Swatantrya Veer Savarkar now plays at a theatre near you

Name: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Director: Randeep Hooda

Cast: Randeep Hooda,Ankita Lokhande

Writer: Randeep Hooda,mahesh manjrekar

Rating: 4

Where to watch: Theatre

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is Randeep Hooda's interpretation of the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Through the course of the film, we understand how different Savarkar's views about attaining freedom are, compared to that of other great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi.

Plot:

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar focuses on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Randeep Hooda) from the early 1900s, till his death, as interpreted by Randeep Hooda and the makers of the film. Savarkar is a top student in his university and starts showing signs of a reformer, very early on in his life. He creates ripples by his strong thoughts on 'Abhinav Bharat', after which he travels to the Great Britain to learn their law, where he also writes a book on India's revolt of 1857. Savarkar soon becomes one of the most powerful revolutionary forces among Indians across the globe, and consequently becomes the most wanted man for the Brits.

What works for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar:

Randeep Hooda. Randeep Hooda doesn't just work, he flies. He is insane to pull off a role like this. Words fall short in praise of him. It's a privilege to watch a piece of content made with this kind of passion. The story of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is extremely gripping and keeps you on the edge, through its course of three hours. The screenplay is solid. The dialogues pack a solid punch; Few may convince you to stand up and clap. The camera work is excellent and the techniques used to make the movie, make the movie very immersive. The best parts of the movie for me were the conversations between Savarkar and Gandhi; Civil conversations of two individuals with very different views on India's fight for freedom.

What doesn't work for Swatantra Veer Savarkar:

There are phases where you feel the length of the film, especially in the first part of the second half when Savarkar is locked up in Kaala Paani. A trimming of about 15 to 20 minutes would do the movie good. Apart from this, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is that kind of a passionate movie that you won't see made too often.

Watch the Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer

Performances in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar:

Randeep Hooda delivers a performance of a lifetime. It is arguably the best act by an Indian actor in recent times. 
Ankita Lokhande has a short role but she does justice to it.
Amit Sial as Vinayak's brother is excellent. 
Other supporting actors in the film lend able support.

Verdict of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar:

The life decisions of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar can have polarising views, but not the film, that can be classified as 'peak cinema'. 
While one can't claim authenticity of everything shown in the film, this interpretation of Savarkar's life by Randeep Hooda and the team of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar makes for great, engaging cinema.
You can now watch the movie at a theatre near you.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Hanu Man

Hanu Man

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 278.45 cr.

Yellow Strip
Fighter

Fighter

Action,Drama

Released on: 25 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 335.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Captain Miller

Captain Miller

Action,Drama

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 61.40 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Mickey 17 2024 movie Video Icon

Mickey 17

Drama • Adventure

Release date: 29 Mar 2024

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 2024 movie Video Icon

Ghostbusters: Frozen E...

Action • Comedy

Release date: 29 Mar 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 2024 movie Video Icon

Godzilla X Kong: The N...

Action • Adventure

Release date: 29 Mar 2024

The Crew 2024 movie Video Icon

The Crew

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 29 Mar 2024

Do Aur Do Pyaar 2024 movie

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Drama • Romance

Release date: 29 Mar 2024

Indian 2 2024 movie

Indian 2

Action • Drama

Release date: 01 Apr 2024

Bharateeyudu 2 2024 movie Video Icon

Bharateeyudu 2

Action • Drama

Release date: 01 Apr 2024

RC15 2024 movie

RC15

Action • Drama

Release date: 01 Apr 2024

The Tearsmith 2024 movie Video Icon

The Tearsmith

Drama • Fantasy

Release date: 04 Apr 2024

The First Omen 2024 movie Video Icon

The First Omen

Horror

Release date: 05 Apr 2024

latest movies

Arthur the King 2024 movie Video Icon

Arthur the King

Adventure

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar 2024 movie Video Icon

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Drama • Biography

Road House 2024 movie Video Icon

Road House

Action • Thriller

Ae Watan Mere Watan 2024 movie Video Icon

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Drama

Yodha 2024 movie Video Icon

Yodha

Action • Drama

Murder Mubarak 2024 movie Video Icon

Murder Mubarak

Crime • Mystery

Bastar: The Naxal Story 2024 movie Video Icon

Bastar: The Naxal Story

Action • Crime

Gauraiya Live 2024 movie Video Icon

Gauraiya Live

Drama

Damsel 2024 movie Video Icon

Damsel

Action • Fantasy

Kung Fu Panda 4 2024 movie Video Icon

Kung Fu Panda 4

Action • Comedy

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement