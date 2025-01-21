Sweet Dreams Trailer: Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar-led love story is all the encouragement hopeless romantics need

Amol Parashar and Mithila Palkar’s upcoming love story titled Sweet Dreams is all set to stream on a popular OTT platform. On January 20, 2025, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film, making the audience fall in love with the two talented actors. The video showcases the characters hustling to unite with the partners of their dreams giving hopeless romantics all the motivation they need. Read on!

Most of us have dreamt of having a partner who not only makes us smile in our dreams but also makes us feel loved and respected in real life. The story of Kenny and Dia, played by Amol Parashar and Mithila Palkar is close to that. The two characters fall in love with people in their dreams and set on a journey to find them in real life.

While they loved and adored each other in their dreams and created an unbreakable bubble with their affection, the reality was far from what they had imagined. Hence, the bigger question is will they accept the reality or chase their dream? Well, to know that, one will have to watch Sweet Dreams on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie will make its debut on January 24, 2025.

Watch the trailer of Sweet Dreams:

Helmed and penned by Victor Mukherjee, Sweet Dreams is presented by Jio Studios and produced by A Mango People Media, Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

According to ANI, an official synopsis of the film read, “A tale that blurs the line between fantasy and reality, Sweet Dreams captures the magic of serendipity and the intensity of love that transcends the ordinary. It’s a film that asks: do we find love by chance, or does love find us? The answer might just lie in the dreams we dare to dream.”

Apart from the lead actors Mithila and Amol, the film features Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra in significant roles. The film’s lyrical music is created by Mukund Suryawanshi, Shubham Shirule, Dev Arijit, and Akashdeep Sengupta.

