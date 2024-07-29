Meet actor who graduated from IIT, quit high-paying job only to enter showbiz, worked with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal is now OTT star

In the Bollywood industry, several actors initially aimed for different careers, but their passion for acting ultimately led them to pursue careers in the entertainment industry. As a result, they packed their bags and headed to Mumbai in pursuit of their dreams of becoming successful Bollywood actors.

While some achieve success quickly, others face years of challenges before reaching the top. This article will share the inspiring journey of an actor who graduated from IIT and used to do a high-paying job but ended up making a name for himself in Bollywood. He is now recognized as one of the most popular OTT stars.

Today's top pick for us is none other than the talented Amol Parashar. He has done several films and is now considered an OTT star.

Amol Parashar's impressive acting journey

Amol Parashar was born on September 17, 1986 in Delhi. He is one of the most well-known actors in the film industry. He has repeatedly impressed the audiences with his impactful performance in multiple films and series.

Speaking about his education, Amol studied mechanical engineering at IIT Delhi. Later, he got a high-paying job at ZS Associated but quit to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Parashar made his acting debut in the 2009 critically acclaimed film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. The movie was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.

His other films include Babloo Happy Hai and Traffic among others. However, his breakthrough role came with TVF Tripling in 2016, where he played the leading man, Chitvan. The actor also appeared in the show's second and third seasons, which came out in 2019 and 2022.

With these, Amol proved his acting talent and became an OTT star with web series like A Viral Wedding, Parchhayee, Home, and Gabru: Hip Hop Ke Shehzaade, among others.

Apart from these, Amol also made a lasting impression with his role in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham in 2021 film. In the movie, he portrayed the Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Amol Parashar's social media activity

Amol Parashar enjoys a huge fan following on his Instagram account, with 405K followers (as of July 29, 2024). He follows 1285 people and has done 1386 posts so far now.

