Taapsee Pannu calls Kareena Kapoor’s Geet from Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met ‘relatable’; recalls asking ‘Ye kisne banaya hai?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Geet, from Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, Jab We Met, enjoys a great fan-following from cinephiles. Also starring Shahid Kapoor, the 2007 film was a breakthrough in Kareena's career. Her role as Geet turned iconic over the years. "Main apni favorite hoon", remember when Bebo delivered these lines in the movie?

Speaking of which, Taapsee Pannu has admired Geet for its relatability factor to the audience.

Taapsee Pannu tells why she liked Kareena Kapoor's Geet from Jab We Met

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Taapsee Pannu spoke about how Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character, Geet, left an impact on her mind. Taapsee, who was in college during its release, shared that Geet had a "relatability quotient" unlike other roles that the actresses picked back then.

"..I was seeing everyone so picture perfect, dressed well and just looking like a million bucks and talking perfectly, everything that needs to be said in the right way. And Geet was someone who is so relatable because she is so improper but that was the reason why she was so enduring," Taapsee said.

Talking about how she could relate to Kareena Kapoor's character, the Dunki actress said that Geet was "politically incorrect" in certain scenes. Taapsee added that this is why Geet intrigued her as an audience.

Remembering her reaction to Jab We Met, she said, "It made me ask, ‘Ye kisne banaya hai (Who has made this?)' To make this kind of character loveable who is just so odd, hence the intrigue and knowing the brand called Imtiaz Ali and keeping an eye out for his work."

Imtiaz Ali predicts Geet and Aditya's future

At the same event, director Imtiaz Ali was asked about the future of Geet (Kareena) and Aditya (Shahid) from Jab We Met. Imtiaz answered it by saying that they would end up at a divorce lawyer’s office.

All about Jab We Met

In Jab We Met, Kareena played the role of Geet Dhillon, a lovable and talkative girl from Bhatinda. Shahid was cast as Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman, who boards a train alone. Geet and Aditya meet during their train journey and thus their story begins.

Geet's life turns upside down when she runs away from her home and meets her lover, Anshuman in Shimla. Kareena's performance as Geet is still cherished till date. Her dialogue delivery, expressions, acting, everything was on point.

Apart from Kareena and Shahid, the 2007 film starred Tarun Arora, Dara Singh, Saumya Tandon, and Pavan Malhotra.

Taapsee Pannu's work front

Taapsee Pannu marked her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan's film, Chashme Baddoor in 2013. Taapsee then appeared in Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby. Her other notable works include Naam Shabana, Game Over, Loop Lapeta, Blur, Badla, Haseen Dillruba, Judwaa 2, Dobaaraa, Shabash Mithu, and Rashmi Rocket.

She will now be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to Haseen Dillruba that hit the screens in 2021. The actress also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and Khel Khel Mein in her kitty.

Taapsee last worked in Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film, Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani directed the SRK and Taapsee-starrer.

Meanwhile, Kareena is best known for movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Chameli, Fida, Good Newz, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Ki & Ka, Golmaal 3 and many more.

She was last seen in the film, Crew, that released earlier this year.

