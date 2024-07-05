Imtiaz Ali says Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Aditya and Geet would be at divorce lawyer's office today; talks about Jordan, Ved, Tara

Shahid Kapoor's Aditya and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Geet from Jab We Met have been serving couple goals to the entire nation for so many years now. Girls call Aditya a "green flag" and Geet is the dream girl of so many boys.

However, director Imtiaz Ali is not very positive about the onscreen couple's present. He also talked about where would Tamasha's Tara and Ved be today and also opened up about Rockstar's Jordan.

Imtiaz Ali on Geet and Aditya's present

By the end of Jab We Met, we see Geet and Aditya get together and it's all "Maujan Hi Maujan" for them. During an interaction with Indian Express at an event Expresso, Imtiaz Ali was asked about where his 2007 film Jab We Met's characters Geet and Aditya would be today.

Replying to the question amusingly, he said, "At a divorce lawyer’s office.” Now that's so heartbreaking to hear. Isn't it? We hope we don't have to see Geet and Aditya going through this situation if there's ever a sequel to JWM 2.

Imtiaz Ali on the fate of Jordan and Ved-Tara

Apart from Jab We Met, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and Tamasha have also carved their niche over the years and have got the status of cult classics. The character of Jordan in Rockstar played by Ranbir Kapoor and Ved-Tara in Tamasha played by Ranbir, Deepika Padukone have received immense love from the audience.

When asked about what would Jordan be doing today, he said that he would have had his own music company. He further added that JJ must have become a fake and corrupt music industry head by now.

Talking about Ved and Tara, Imtiaz said that he wanted another ending for Tamasha where both of them never get back together "but he would have still idolized her as his muse." The filmmaker said that the thought came a little late to him.

"In that scenario they would be separate and she would always be watching his shows but not telling him that she had come for it,” he said. However considering the way the film ended, Imtiaz said “they would be doing shows together.”

Imtiaz Ali's work front

Imtiaz Ali's last film Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix and received immense appreciation from the audience. The film featured Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The filmmaker is yet to announce his next film but has said that he'll make films more frequently now.

