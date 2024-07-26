Taapsee Pannu to cheer for hubby, badminton coach Mathias Boe at Paris Olympics 2024; actress says, 'Feel more motivated and excited'

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe had an intimate wedding in March 2024. The actress' husband is an ex-badminton player and currently, he is a professional badminton coach who has trained players Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. In a new interview, Taapsee shared that she will attend Paris Olympics 2024 to cheer for her husband.

Taapsee Pannu can't wait to cheer for hubby, badminton coach Mathias Boe at Paris Olympics 2024

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu shared that this is the perfect year for her to witness the Olympic Games. Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on July 26 and conclude on August 11.

Revealing she will cheer for her badminton coach-husband Mathias Boe, the actress said, “Now that he is a coach for our country’s team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday (August 1), so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics."

Taapsee will reach Paris on July 29 and hopes that the players will play finals as she has booked her return tickets after the finals of men’s doubles.

The Pink actress further shared that she first met Mathias when he had already come back from the Olympics after winning his medal (in 2012) and the next Olympics he took part in as an athlete but she didn’t want to attend because she got really stressed watching him play.

Taapsee Pannu talks about her husband Mathias Boe

In a recent conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Taapsee Pannu was asked to share what appealed to her about her husband, Mathias Boe.

Expressing her interest in athletics, the actress said that he is an athlete and had won at the Olympics for a start, and that's how the half job was done there. She also stated that she has always been very impressed and in awe of athletes who play for their country under extreme pressure without getting affected.

She said that it was not a love at first sight with Mathias and added, "There was a lot of testing and a lot of me being sure. It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least, I took time to test if it’s really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting, and I grew to love him. So falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly."

She further added that when she met him, she felt like meeting a man and realized a sudden sense of security and maturity, which was so evident that the actress felt like she had finally found her man.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding was planned by a group of experts. Sharing the behind-the-scenes particulars, a source disclosed that the wedding was planned by Weddingwale, with décor by The Wedding Factory. The ceremony took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.

Taapsee Pannu's work front

Taapsee will be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The official trailer has already received a lot of attention and appreciation. Directed by Jayprad Desai, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

