Who is Mathias Boe? Everything you need to know about Taapsee Pannu's husband-to-be

Bollywood industry has been witnessing weddings since the start of 2024. After Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding, there is a report that Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are gearing up for a March 13 wedding. Amidst this, a recent report by NDTV suggested that Taapsee Pannu is also preparing to marry her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe by the end of March. Before the couple's big day, let us give you some detailed information about Taapsee's would-be husband Mathias Boe.

Everything you need to know about Taapsee Pannu's husband-to-be Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu's husband-to-be Mathias Boe is a former badminton player. Born in Denmark, Mathias is a silver medallist in the 2012 London Olympics and 2013 World Championships.

During his noteworthy career, which spanned two decades, Mathias teamed up with players like Michael Jensen, Thomas Hovgaard, and Michael Lamp.

Boe's combination with Carsten Mogensen became fruitful as the duo won the silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012 and the World Championships a year later.

Mathias Boe's International Debut

Mathias had made his international debut back in 1998. He partnered with Mogensen and the duo had reached the final of their maiden tournament at the US Open 2004. Boe was the oldest active player at the elite level at one point.

Being a part of the Denmark squad that was victorious at the Thomas Cup in 2016, Mathias has won numerous Super Series events and as well as won the prestigious All England Championships on two occasions (2011, 2015).

Boe who is 43-year-old also won three straight World Super Series Finals (2010, 2011, 2012) and has been the world number one men’s doubles badminton player as well.

Mathias Boe's retirement

Mathias’s partnership with Mogensen came to an end in March 2019. After that, Mathias decided to team up with his compatriot Mads-Conrad Petersen. He announced his retirement from the international circuit in April 2020.

He was then appointed the coach of the Indian doubles duo of Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in 2021.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding details

As per the NDTV report, Taapsee Pannu is all set to marry her boyfriend and former badminton player, Mathias Boe, with whom she has been in a relationship for over 10 years. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will happen at the end of March in Udaipur. The wedding will be a private family affair and is expected to be a mesmerizing fusion of Sikh and Christian culture.

