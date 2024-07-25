Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer OUT: Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey unite for riveting mystery; Sunny Kaushal adds his lover boy charm

Rani and Rishu are back! The eagerly awaited trailer for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba has finally been released, elevating the game of love and betrayal to a new level. With Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill joining the cast, expect even more twists and turns. Read to know further.

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer out now

The trailer offers a glimpse into Rani and Rishu's efforts to move on from their troubled past, only to become entangled in a fresh set of challenges. Just as they seek a peaceful life, the arrival of new characters, including the mysterious Abhimanyu played by Sunny Kaushal, disrupts their plans.

Adding to the intensity is Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha, portrayed by Jimmy Shergill. He is a new ace cop with a personal vendetta, determined to expose Rani and Rishu's web of lies. With the police force once again on their trail, the couple reverts to their old, twisted methods to stay together, unsure of whom they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every corner.

The mystery deepens as everyone wonders: To what lengths will one go for love?

Check out the trailer here:

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey on reprising their roles in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Reflecting on her return to the role, Pannu expressed that reuniting with Rani felt like coming home, and she was excited to dive back into Rani's world. She found the immense love and support for the film overwhelming. Pannu mentioned that this time, audiences would witness a Rani who is fiercer, more passionate, and even more complex.

Vikrant Massey shared similar sentiments, highlighting the depth of his character. He emphasized that Rishu was more than just a character to him; he was a complex individual caught in a whirlwind of emotions. Reprising this role had been a fulfilling journey for him. He noted that if viewers thought they knew Rishu, they should prepare to be surprised.

The highly anticipated sequel, directed by Jayprad Desai, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films, is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

