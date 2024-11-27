Tabu announces release date for Dune: Prophecy's episode featuring her as ‘strong’ and ‘intelligent’ Sister Francesca

Tabu has always surprised fans by experimenting with her roles and pushing her acting boundaries. Now, she is all set to captivate global audiences as Sister Francesca in HBO's highly anticipated prequel series, Dune: Prophecy. The diva recently shared a new Instagram post and announced that the episode featuring her in the high-anticipated show will premiere next month.

In a collaborative Instagram post, Tabu shared a clear picture of her mesmerizing look as Sister Francesca. In the caption, the actress mentioned the episode featuring her would premiere on December 15, 2024, on Max and on December 16, 2024, on Jio Cinema.

In the caption, she wrote, "Prepare for a new Sister to show her strength. The #DuneProphecy episode featuring Tabu premieres December 15 on @streamonmax and December 16 in India on @officialjiocinema."

Take a look:

Tabu's portrayal of Sister Francesca is a fascinating and layered character. While some aspects of her appearance have been revealed, many details remain a mystery. Indian fans of the Dune franchise have eagerly anticipated Tabu's involvement in the series, and her brief but powerful presence in the trailer released on October 18, 2024, has certainly captured the audience's attention.

As per a report in PTI, the actress opened up about her role and explained that she immediately gave a nod to play the character, and she found it interesting and intelligent to play.

She stated, "Right from the moment I was approached for it, I said yes without batting an eyelid. It's an actor's delight to be trusted with a character so interesting, intriguing, intelligent, and emotionally powerful. The Dune universe is so rich in history and intrigue. I can't wait for audiences around the world to explore it."

The series premiered on November on HBO and Max on Sunday, November 17, 2024, and Tabu's character will appear later in the season.