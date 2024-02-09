Yami Gautam gets emotional as husband Aditya Dhar praises her; latter calls him ‘luckiest guy in this world’

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2021. Ever since then, the couple has maintained a low-key yet significant relationship. The two are often seen showering love on each other through cute social media posts. On the professional front, the two are gearing up for their upcoming movie, Article 370.

During the trailer launch, the proud husband couldn’t stop praising his wife, Yami Gautam, which left the actress with an overwhelming reaction.

Aditya Dhar calls him 'luckiest man' to get married to Yami Gautam

The long-awaited trailer of Aditya Dhar’s directorial Article 370 was launched yesterday, i.e. on Thursday. During the grand event, the director also shared the joyous news of expecting his first child with Yami Gautam. In addition to this, during the event, Aditya also heaped praise on his wife.

During the trailer launch, talking about his wife and actress Yami Gautam, Aditya said, “Truly I feel I got lucked out that I got married to her because as a human being she is one of the best human beings you will ever meet. She is spiritual, she is religious, and she is somebody who is very through about her work.”

He further added, “She is very professional. If you call her at 6 a.m. for the shoot, she’ll be there no matter what by 5:30, and she’ll be ready, sitting, waiting and for that she’ll get up at 3:30 take a shower and then do puja every day no matter what. So that ways I completely lucked out professionally-personally. I think I’m one of the most luckiest guy in this world,” leaving audiences in awe.

Yami Gautam has cute reaction to husband's appreciation

Having heard such cute appreciative words from her husband, Yami had quite an overwhelming reaction. The actress said, “That’s so sweet. In fact, if I’ll cry right now, they’ll say it's pregnancy hormones, but it’s not. This is so sweet," getting all teary-eyed.

About Article 370

It is worth mentioning that Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will be collaborating for the second time professionally after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Article 370 is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. The film, set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is scheduled to hit the theaters on Feb 23.

