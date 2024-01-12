Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan OUT: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon burn the dance floor

Ever since Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s first look from their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released, fans have been going gaga over the fresh pairing. In fact, a couple of days back the makers released the title of the film after much anticipation. And now the first song from the film, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is out and we bet you are going to love seeing Shahid burn the dance floor after a long time.

Laal Peeli Akhiyaan song out

This song marks Shahid Kapoor’s triumphant return to the dance floor after nearly a decade. We do not need to tell you about his dancing skills. Whenever he is on the floor, he literally burns it. Apart from this, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan will also showcase the fresh chemistry of Kriti Sanon and Shahid who indeed make for a gorgeous on-screen pair. As the teaser dropped, the anticipation among fans, especially the girls, reached its peak. Now that the full song is here, it has not just met but exceeded their expectations, blowing their minds with its infectious energy and visuals.

Check out the song:

This dance number is undoubtedly set to claim the top spot at parties, becoming the go-to track for every celebration. Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha's magic brings the song to life, complementing the vibrant beats by Tanishk Bagchi, known for multiple chartbusters. Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics.

Tanishk Bagchi, the music composer and singer, expresses his excitement, stating, “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is an absolute banger! Its beats will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Shahid’s infectious energy is definitely the highlight of the song... can’t wait to see people groove to this one!”

Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, A Maddock Film's production - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. The trailer is all set to arrive on 18th January and the romantic entertainer is slated to release during Valentine’s week, 9th February 2024.

