Will Kriti Sanon venture into direction anytime soon? Do Patti actress has THIS to say

Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. She started her career in 2014 with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. Since then, she has acted in several critical and commercial hits. She is now turning into a producer with Do Patti. However, Kriti has no plans to direct any film in the future. She has explained the reason behind it.

Kriti Sanon on her direction plans

In a recent interview with News18, Kriti Sanon spoke about her plans to direct a film. She said, "I love being in front of the camera a lot. A director’s job is far more difficult and you have to stay with that one project for a very long time. I don’t think I can do that." The actress further said that Mimi's director Laxman Utekar told her that she would direct a film one day. However, she does not believe in that.

"Laxman (Utekar) sir would tell me that I would direct someday but I used to keep telling him that I’m happy just being an actor. As of now, I’m tapping into the creative side of me as a producer", she added.

Kriti Sanon talks about Do Patti

In the same interview, Kriti said that she enjoyed every bit of the production of Do Patti. She said that she was involved in the scripting process of the film with Kanika Dhillon. She was also into the music of the film and its development which she loved. "I love music in general and I loved being involved as a producer who jams with music composers and figuring what sounds right for the film. I felt like a baby who has started and has so much to learn,” she explained.

Explaining her intention behind going into production, Kriti felt that it was 'time to shift the gear' after being in the industry for nearly a decade. The actress said that she was always curious about every department of filmmaking. She said that she often thinks about scenes and not only from the perspective of her character.

Kriti Sanon shared a post after Do Patti's wrap

On December 19th, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share videos and pictures from the set of Do Patti post its wrap. The post featured Kriti, Kajol, Kanika Dhillon, Tanvi Azmi among others. She wrote, "Every film has a piece of my heart in it, but some have my soul too.. #DoPatti has had my heart, soul, brain, love, tears, dreams and more.. My first as a producer under @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this creative journey!!"

The actress further thanked several cast and crew members of the film. Check out her post!

Do Patti is a thriller film produced by Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon under their banners Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures respectively. It stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Sheikh. The film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and it will premiere on Netflix.

Apart from Do Patti, Kriti is also doing a yet-to-be-titled romantic film with Shahid Kapoor. She is also doing The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Overall, the actress has several interesting films in the lineup and is in one of the best phases of her career.

