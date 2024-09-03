The Buckingham Murders Trailer Launch: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals being a ‘huge fan’ of Kate Winslet and closely watching her work; ‘Every actor needs some...'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for speaking her mind, a quality that endears her to many. At the recent trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders, she shared that she’s a huge fan of Kate Winslet and believes ‘there’s no harm’ with actors drawing inspiration from one another.

At the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan emphasized the importance of drawing inspiration from other actors, explaining that it can serve as a powerful motivator to improve one’s craft. She shared her admiration for Kate Winslet, mentioning that she closely follows her work. "I’m a huge fan of Kate Winslet and closely watch her work, but this is my interpretation of the character," she said.

She also remarked that it's perfectly fine for actors to find motivation in each other, as every actor needs inspiration, and if it comes from a fellow actor, there's nothing wrong with that. Kareena said, "There’s no harm in drawing inspiration from other actors; every actor needs some sort of motivation, and if it comes from another actor, that’s all good."

The highly anticipated trailer for The Buckingham Murders was recently released. In the trailer, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen playing the role of a detective Jasmeet Bamra, investigating the death of a young man in a tense, volatile neighborhood. As she questions multiple suspects, Jass realizes the case is far more complex than it seems.

Advertisement

A teenager's arrest raises more questions than answers, and a shocking discovery about the victim’s adoption fuels unrest. With Ranveer Brar as a key suspect, Jass dives deeper into the investigation, determined to uncover the truth. This gripping thriller keeps viewers guessing until the end.

The Buckingham Murders is helmed by director Hansal Mehta, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan serving as producers. The screenplay is crafted by Raghav Raj Kakker, Aseem Arrora, and Kashyap Kapoor. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and Keith Allen. It is set to premiere in theaters on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet is a distinguished actress celebrated for her compelling performances in films such as Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Her ability to convey deep emotion and nuance has earned her widespread acclaim.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor opens up on son Jeh being with her on the sets of The Buckingham Murders: 'I truly enjoy the hustle of...'