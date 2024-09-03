Kareena Kapoor opens up on son Jeh being with her on the sets of The Buckingham Murders: 'I truly enjoy the hustle of...'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the trailer launch event for her upcoming murder mystery, The Buckingham Murders. At the event, she discussed various topics, including her enthusiasm for portraying a detective, which she described as her favorite character. She also shared her enjoyment of balancing her professional and personal life, stating, “I truly enjoy the hustle of working at the same time with being a mother and wife. I love it.” Additionally, she revealed that her younger son Jeh was with her on the film’s set.

At the trailer launch event for The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed managing both her personal and professional life. She expressed her enjoyment of balancing work with being a mother and wife. Regarding her children, Taimur and Jeh, she mentioned that Jeh was present on set. "They were there at the shoot; Jeh, at least, was there,” the actress said.

She also discussed the emotional depth of the character as a major reason why she was interested portraying it on screen. Describing the detective role as one of her favorites due to its rich and soulful qualities, she felt it was the perfect time for her to take on this part. She also noted that this role stands out from her recent projects, including Crew and Jaane Jaan.

Kareena further discussed the importance of exploring different roles, emphasizing that it is every actor's duty to continuously challenge themselves with varied characters. She added that she loves engaging in this practice and finds it fulfilling.

Advertisement

The trailer for the eagerly awaited The Buckingham Murders was recently released. In the film, Kareena plays Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective grappling with the recent loss of her child. She is tasked with investigating the murder of a child in Wycombe. This case triggers communal tensions that escalate into violence after a Muslim teenager is arrested in connection with the crime.

The Buckingham Murders features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The screenplay is crafted by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Marking her debut as a producer, Kareena is also supported by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor backing the project. The film is set to hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan is adamant to find the killer in Hansal Mehta’s investigative thriller