The Buckingham Murders Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan is adamant to find the killer in Hansal Mehta’s investigative thriller

The wait is finally over as detective Kareena Kapoor Khan takes center stage to solve the murder mystery in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The highly anticipated trailer has been released, and Khan is living up to the expectations that have been building over the past few months. The Buckingham Murders is set to hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

The 2-minute and 34 seconds trailer of The Buckingham Murders opens with a series of intense interrogations, setting a tense and suspenseful tone. The main character, DI Jasmeet Bamra, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, is introduced as she questions various individuals about events that took place on November 14th. The disappearance of Ishpreet Kohli, a Sikh child, amidst rising communal tensions, is at the heart of the investigation. The arrest of a Muslim teenager in connection with Ishpreet's death has sparked violence, raising the stakes for DI Bamra.

The trailer portrays a web of complex relationships, secrets, and accusations as DI Bamra navigates the emotionally charged community of Wycombe, determined to uncover the truth. With scenes of heated confrontations, mysterious clues, and underlying fears, The Buckingham Murders promises a gripping mystery filled with twists and moral dilemmas.

Check out the trailer here:

Hansal Mehta serves as director for The Buckingham Murders, while Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan serve as producers. The screenplay is crafted by Raghav Raj Kakker, Aseem Arrora, and Kashyap Kapoor. In addition to Kareena, the film features Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and others in the cast.

Advertisement

The first song from the film's soundtrack, titled Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya, has been released. This catchy track features Kareena's character, Jass Bhamra, dancing into the night while experiencing a range of emotions. The song is composed by Bally Sagoo, sung by Vicky Marley, and has lyrics penned by Devshi Khanduri.

According to Bollywood Hungama reports Khan's The Buckingham Murders will be released in two versions. To ensure authenticity, the film will be available in its original English version and also dubbed in Hindi for certain segments of the Indian audience. Since the movie is set in Buckingham, England, local actors speak in English in the original Hinglish version, while those of Indian origin speak Hindi with an accent.

For those unaware, The upcoming film premiered internationally at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023.

ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders: Trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date