The Lady Killer OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s romantic thriller

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Lady Killer hit the theaters last year in November. Now months later, the Ajay Bahl directorial has got a digital release. The trailer of the film was dropped a few days before its release in cinemas. Later, it was eventually released on a very limited number of screens, depriving several cine-goers of experiencing it on the big screens.

On September 2, the makers of The Lady Killer released the film for digital streaming on the YouTube channel of T-Series. Interestingly, the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is available to watch for free rather than on a rental or pay-per-view basis. Within hours of its release, the film had crossed over 188k views at the time this article was published.

If you couldn’t watch it during its theatrical release, then here you go to watch it from your comfort space. Surprisingly, no team member including the production house made the announcement on their social media handles about the same.

In an interview with Pinkvilla in 2022, the Singham Again actor opened up about the film while he was shooting for it. He expressed his fondness towards the script and shared that he loved it and was obsessed with it.

“It is one of the best scripts, maybe the best script I have ever read in my life. It’s beautiful, it reads like iski picture nahi bhi banegi to bhi ye perfect hai because you can imagine it. It’s a noir romantic thriller, and it’s very different from anything I have done, very unique in terms of the treatment, the way the directors and the writers have worked on it, and the DOP now the way they are shooting it.,” he said.

Known for films like B.A. Pass, Section 375, and Blurr, The Lady Killer is directed by Ajay Bahl. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Priyanka Bose, Srishti Srivastava, S.M. Zaheer, and more in the key roles.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. In the film, he will be taking up an antagonist’s role.

Bhumi, on the other hand, was last seen in Netflix’s Bhakshak, backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

