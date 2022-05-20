EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on his obsession with Lady Killer; Says 'If you liked Kaminey, you’ll like Kuttey'

Arjun Kapoor is an actor who has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen. He made his debut with Ishaqzaade and has grabbed attention for his choice of films. In fact, Arjun is currently making the headlines for his upcoming movies Lady Killer and Kuttey. The 2 States star is all praises for his upcoming movies and shared his excitement about both projects in his recent interaction with Pinkvilla. During the interview, Arjun said that he is obsessed with the script of Lady Killer which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

“I think Lady Killer is a script which I love like I am obsessed with it. It is one of the best scripts, maybe the best script I have ever read in my life. It’s beautiful, it reads like iski picture nahi bhi banegi to bhi ye perfect hai because you can imagine it. It’s a noir romantic thriller and it’s very different from anything I have done, very unique in terms of the treatment, the way the directors and the writers have worked on it, and the DOP now the way they are shooting it. Bhumi is tremendous in the film. I have only shot for 20 days but I am very excited because I feel it’s rooted but still there’s something new. I really hope it connects with the audience. But I am very passionate about Lady Killer,” Arjun was quoted saying.

The Half Girlfriend actor also opened up about Kuttey and said that it belongs to the same world as Shahid Kapoor starrer Kaminey. Arjun explained, “Baap (Vishal Bhardwaj) ne Kaminey banayi thi, beta (Aasmaan Bhardwaj) Kuttey bana raha hai. And I loved Kaminey, I loved Ishqiya and to have that ensemble Tabu, Konkona, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, just for me it’s exciting to play a character in a film like that versus being a hero of the film. I like that I’m blending with all of them and I’ll learn something. But for me, it was always the material. Just it’s a story that I really instinctively connected with and I said I want to be part of a film like this. Where Kaminey ends Kuttey begins, it’s almost like that. It’s not like a sequel or franchise or whatever but it’s in that world. So, if you like Kaminey, you’ll definitely like Kuttey”.

Apart from Kuttey and Lady Killer, Arjun will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s much-talked-about Ek Villain Returns. Also starring Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in the lead, the movie is slated to release on July 29 this year.

