EXCLUSIVE: Singham Again director Rohit Shetty says he feels satisfied when big actors play roles he pens for them

Rohit Shetty is one of those acclaimed filmmakers who became a household name only because of his determination and hard work. Over the years, he helmed some of the biggest blockbuster movies that are still watched by cinema lovers.

A while ago, he was in a conversation with Pinkvilla, talking about his next projects and sharing how he feels after casting some of the biggest actors of B-town in his films. Read on!

Rohit Shetty says he feels satisfied with having a good ensemble cast

In more than two decades of his career, director Rohit Shetty worked with several big and talented stars in Bollywood, right from Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol and others.

While talking to Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat, the filmmaker was asked how he feels after being able to successfully pull off an impressive ensemble cast. Responding to it, he stated that he is elated when the actors for whom the characters are penned agree to collaborate with him and finally play the part.

Shetty added, “I am always happy and satisfied about that rather than being ‘See, I got this star to my film.’ More than that, its like ‘We have written and thought of this actor to play this character and they’re performing this.’ That is the satisfaction that you get.”

Advertisement

Watch the interview below:

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgan celebrate 33 years of brotherhood

A day ago, Rohit Shetty, to shares a lovely bond with actor Ajay Devgn, dropped a nostalgic video to celebrate 13 years of Singham. In the video, he also revealed that on this historical day, Ajay also wrapped shooting for their upcoming movie, Singham Again.

The text in the video reads, “The text in the video reads, “Today we complete 13 years of Singham and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap Singham Again with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90’s when I was working under him. 33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali.”

For the unknown, Singham Again also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 13 years of Singham: Ajay Devgn wraps Singham Again; Rohit Shetty drops special video to celebrate ‘33 years of brotherhood’