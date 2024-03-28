The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey turns journalist to investigate Godhra incident, movie to hit theaters on THIS date

The highly anticipated teaser for The Sabarmati Report, featuring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, has been released. The film is centered around real events that significantly impacted Indian history. The movie also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Check out the teaser here!

Vikrant Massey took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the highly anticipated movie The Sabarmati Report along with the release date. The movie will release on May 3, 2024. He captioned the post, "An event that shook the nation. Turned into an incident that changed Indian history forever. Presenting the #TheSabarmatiReport, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024".

Raashii Khanna shares bts from The Sabarmati Report sets

Recenlty, Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram to post a few snapshots from the filming of The Sabarmati Report. In the initial photo, she is seen alongside Vikrant Massey, both smiling while seemingly immersed in a scene. The subsequent image features the duo filming another scene. The third snapshot is a black-and-white shot of Raashii posing on a train, and the final one captures both actors alongside director Ranjan Chandel, striking a pose.

She captioned the post, "And it’s a wrap for #thesabarmatireport where we chased some truths and deadlines. Here’s to the power of stories and the voices that need to be heard. Cannot wait for you all to see this story unfold on the big screen.! Also, extremely grateful to have worked with this dedicated and wonderful team.!”

About The Sabarmati Report

Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively announce Vikrant's involvement in Ekta R Kapoor’s political thriller. A source close to the project revealed that Vikrant and the director will be engaging in acting workshops for the film. Described as intense and rich in performance opportunities, the script has deeply intrigued Vikrant. He, along with Ekta and Ranjan, were extensively planning for the movie's production.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is backed by Shobha and Ektaa Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan (Vikir Films), with the storyline crafted by Aseem Arora.

