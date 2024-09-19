The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna starrer gets postponed yet again; ‘The burning truth’ to be now out on THIS date

Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report has yet again got a new release date. The film based on the unfortunate burning of the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat’s Godhra was supposed to release on August 2, 2024. In the latest update, it has now been revealed that the release of the film has been pushed for November 15, 2024.

Today, on September 19, Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and dropped the new poster of his film, The Sabarmati Report. As per the subject of the film, we can see a burning train along with a burning mic lying on the ground. Directed by Dheeraj J Sarna, the film will be released on November 15, 2024.

"The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Reacting to the post, several fans thronged the comments section expressing their excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "Waited so long" another excited fan wrote, "great performance coming" while a third fan remarked, "Don't miss this movie, the real truth is coming soon! The Sabarmati report" and another fan joked, "Back to back movie Akshay paaji ko fail kroge kya bhai"

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement

It was earlier this year in February that the makers announced the film with a short video clip. Apart from Massey, The Sabarmati Report also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in the key roles.

The storyline chronicles the unfortunate events that took place due to the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat’s Godhra exactly 22 years back, on February 22, 2002. In the film, the 12th Fail actor will be seen playing the role of a journalist.

The much-anticipated film was earlier supposed to be released on May 3, 2024. Nevertheless, its release date was later pushed to August 2, 2024, and this is the third time the Vikrant Massey starrer is getting a new release date.

Backed by Shoba Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film is a Vikir Films production and is presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

ALSO READ: Zayed Khan blames ‘distractions’ for Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan’s divorce; admits Saba Azad is a ‘lovely lady’: ‘We are a modern family'