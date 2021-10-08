EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raashii Khanna on her equation with Shahid Kapoor and working with Ajay Devgn in Rudra

Raashii Khanna and Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming untitled web show, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress opened up about her equation with the Kabir Singh actor. “I think it's a lot to do with the fact that we really connected as actors on set, and it just became like a thing where he would tease me, and I would tease him. He is somebody I can really talk to about anything, so I think that is what reflects on social media also. There is no pretence, and he is a very real person. He is not one of those, ‘oh I am a star’ thing. He is very chilled out, and I am also like that, so we really bonded on that,” says Raashii.

She further adds, “He is extremely good as an actor, everybody knows that. But he is also very chilled out. He is very chill, and you will feel like you are around a normal person who is really obsessed with acting, and is obsessed with what’s happening around in terms of cinema, and there is a lot that I learnt from him also,” states Raashii, who is also a part of Ajay Devgn’s Rudra. She informs that she has already finished shooting for fifty percent of her portion in the show.

“I am left with another 50 percent of the portion. I don’t talk about it much or put it out on social media because the character is extremely eccentric, and the look of it is something I cannot reveal at all. I can’t talk about it at all because it is definitely going to be a surprise for the audience, so we are trying to keep it under wraps,” shares Raashii, further talking about her experience of working with Ajay Devgn.

“It's an amazing experience. He also has so much experience in films, that when you work with people like that you automatically learn so much. In some of my scenes, where I really wanted some help, he was always there,” Raashii signs off.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

