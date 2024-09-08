Ridhi Dogra is among the most popular actresses in the television industry. On Saturday, she celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan action thriller, by praising filmmaker Atlee and expressing her gratitude.

The Woh Apna Sa actress, who played Kaveri, Azad's (Shah Rukh Khan) foster mother in Jawan, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo with director Atlee on her Instagram Stories.

Accompanying the sweet photo with the filmmaker, she penned a sweet note, “I love this photo because your mom it captures your mom smiling. @atlee47 As the film turns 1. I thank you for your faith, your patience. But more than anything as a cinema lover. Thank you for your unique brand of Cinema. Forever Fan.”

Ridhi Dogra wasn't the only one celebrating the 1 year of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan earlier posted a video with a heartfelt caption, and Nayanthara also shared a picture to mark the occasion.

Jawan, co-written and directed by Atlee in his Hindi film debut, was produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Jawan was released on September 7, 2023; it made a big splash in Bollywood and boosted box office numbers. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film was a huge hit.

Advertisement

Over the years, Ridhi Dogra has worked on several projects, including Nusrat in Jio Cinema's Asur, Astha in Alt Balaji's The Married Woman, Priya in Star Plus's Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, and Nisha in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa. She has also showcased her talent on reality TV, participating in Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

She has also appeared in movies such as Lakadbaggha and Tiger 3. Recently, she was seen in the medical thriller Mumbai Diaries, created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, which features Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

ALSO READ: Paras Kalnawat reunites with Anupamaa co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Nidhi Shah for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration