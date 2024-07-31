Vikrant Massey calls it a ‘lifelong dream’ to be honored with National Film Award for 12th Fail: ‘I’ve always aspired to…’

Vikrant Massey is all set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. He took center stage with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail and received a glowing response for his compelling portrayal of IPS Manoj Sharma. Following this, a section of netizens is rooting for the actor to be honored with the coveted National Award. Recently, Vikrant Massey also talked about his expectations with the biggest honor.

Vikrant Massey expresses gratitude to people rooting for National Award for 12th Fail

The highly-acclaimed Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail led by Vikrant Massey was based on a book authored by Anurag Pathak. The book chronicled the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme adversities and became an IPS officer. It also revealed how his wife Shraddha Joshi became instrumental in his rise.

Reflecting on the success and people’s expectations with him to bag the National Award, Vikrant Massey called it a "surreal" feeling. He called it, being honored with the biggest award, his "lifelong dream". He expressed his hope to stand at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and be honored by the President of the country.

"I’d be lying if I said I never aspired for this. I have always aspired to stand in the Rashtrapati Bhawan, being honored by the President of our country has been my lifelong dream. But that dream is yet to realize. I love the support, the chatter that is happening online. People are rooting for me. But then having said that… I mean, it is a surreal feeling. Main kya he bol sakta hu ab!(What can I say now)” the actor was quoted as saying while blushing.

Vikrant Massey reveals being offered films aimed at doing 'another 12th Fail'

While the sleeper hit was able to highly impress the audiences and pull crowds to the theaters, many people hoped there would also be a sequel to it. In a conversation with India Today, Vikrant was asked if he is making conscious choices to avoid being stereotyped.

In response to this, the actor revealed that he has been getting a lot of calls proposing to do "another 12th Fail", however, he is making a conscious shift to pick different projects. He also acknowledged that when something works, people do want to see more of the same nature.

Vikrant Massey spills the beans on plans of 12th Fail's sequel

Vikrant who is gearing up for the sequel of Haseen Dillruba highlights how makers were able to pull off Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba because they left off the first part with the potential to explore what happens in all the character’s lives beyond the finale.

Coming back to 12th Fail, the 37-year-old said, "If I may say so, I really don't see a 12th Fail part two (happening). Do people want it? Yes. But is that the right thing? I mean, that is a collective decision that all of us have to take.” He said that going by what he has experienced so far, it is quite natural that people do expect him to do similar kinds of films that probably worked in his favor in the past.

About Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba was released back in 2021 starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane in the key roles. Nearly three years later, the makers are all set to delight audiences with its sequel titled, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Sunny Kaushal as the new addition.

The highly-anticipated film is directed by Jayprad Desai, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films. It is poised to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

