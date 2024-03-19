Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: 12th Fail's Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr bag Best Actors Jury’s Choice

The eagerly awaited Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards have arrived! Following the success of two previous editions, the third installment of this prestigious event took place on March 18, 2024, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. This glamorous awards ceremony served as a celebration of excellence in cinema, honoring individuals for their exceptional talent and style. Now, without further ado, let's unveil the winners of Best Actor Male and Female, as determined by the esteemed jury in the film category. The recipients are none other than Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr for their highly acclaimed performances in the movie 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey bags Best Actor Male (Jury) at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

Vikrant Massey has clinched the title of Best Actor Male Jury’s Choice for his captivating portrayal in 12th Fail. In this biographical drama helmed by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant brought to life the character of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The other nominees in this category included Vicky Kaushal for Sam Bahadur, Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha, Pankaj Tripathi for OMG 2, Abhishek Bachchan for Ghoomer, Manoj Bajpayee for Joram, and Rajkummar Rao for Bheed.

Medha Shankr wins Best Actor Female (Jury) at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

Medha Shankr, who starred opposite Vikrant in 12th Fail, has secured the title of Best Actor Female Jury for her remarkable performance as IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Advertisement

Competing alongside Medha for the award were Adah Sharma for The Kerala Story, Saiyami Kher for Ghoomer, Yami Gautam for OMG 2, Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Javed Akhtar wins Best Lyrics for Dunki; Animal bags Best BGM