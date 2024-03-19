Vikrant Massey admits he is ‘good enough’ to make his baby burp; reveals his wife is upset about THIS

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur embraced parenthood for the first time on February 7, 2024, when they welcomed their baby boy. The couple took to their social media accounts and made a collaborative post to announce the good news. On March 7, their son Vardaan turned one month old. Now, during a recent event the 12th Fail actor opened about fatherhood and the changes their little bundle of joy has brought into his life.

Vikrant Massey talks about embracing fatherhood

During a recent event, Vikrant shared insights into how fatherhood has transformed him. The actor shared, "I am good enough to make my baby burp, changing diapers. Though I don't do it that often, my wife is kind of upset about it. But getting my baby boy to burp is my job and I think I am decently good at that." Expressing his emotions of fatherhood, Vikrant stated, "It is outstanding, it is a life that I always dreamed of but I really cannot put it into words. Because it is much more than what I always thought it would be."

Vikrant Massey on the work front

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail and he clinched best actor jury's choice for the same at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. The movie draws inspiration from the real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the film not only garnered critical acclaim but also struck a chord with audiences, making it a commercial success.

Moving forward, Vikrant is brimming with an eclectic mix of upcoming projects. From Yaar Jigri and The Sabarmati Report to Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and Sector 36, each film promises a distinctive storytelling flair. Adding to the anticipation is his forthcoming romantic collaboration with Raashii Khanna, stirring curiosity among fans who eagerly await the on-screen chemistry. As Vikrant delves into this diverse array of roles, his versatility shines through, offering audiences an immersive cinematic experience filled with anticipation and intrigue.

