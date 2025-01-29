The Storyteller Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain’s latest film

Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain come together in The Storyteller, a cinematic adaptation of Satyajit Ray's timeless tale. The film, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on January 28, 2025, follows a storyteller who relocates from Kolkata to Ahmedabad, weaving a narrative rich in friendships, relationships, and the spirit of creativity. If you're considering watching this intriguing drama, take a look at what netizens are saying about it on X (formerly Twitter)!

Paresh Rawal's stellar performance in The Storyteller has garnered widespread appreciation from viewers online. One fan expressed their admiration, saying, “@SirPareshRawal Sir I hv just watched #TheStoryteller. You have done wonderful and extra ordinary work. Load of love from your fan. Thank u sir for ur great work…”

Another viewer shared their thoughts, saying, “#TheStoryteller now streaming at @DisneyPlusHS Remarkable performance by both duos @_AdilHussain @SirPareshRawal The knitting of each plot is crafted with the loom of creativity!!i never blink my eyes while watching beacuse each character reveals their own struggling emotions.”

One viewer expressed, “The Storyteller is a beautifully crafted film that pays homage to Satyajit Ray's legacy. A script that celebrates the magic of storytelling, it is a must-watch for lovers of literary adaptations and slow-burn narratives. Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain bring warmth, depth, and humor to their respective roles. The expressive storytelling by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan makes the film both engaging and enigmatic. Beyond storytelling, the film subtly explores themes of truth, deception, and morality which makes it thought-provoking.”

Advertisement

Another viewer shared, “Indeed, Great, StoryOutstanding performances, Loved this classic.”

A fan commented, “@SirPareshRawal @anantnarayanmahadevan I just finished watching #thestoryteller.... U both have done tremendous work. What a story what a acting and superb music.... Great Work in the Indian Cinema.”

A viewer shared, “#TheStoryteller on @DisneyPlusHS is (heart emoticons).”

Another user shared, "#TheStoryteller just finished watching Paresh Rawal’s film and it is such an amazing film. A must-watch it is."

The Storyteller follows the journey of Tarini, a retired printing press worker who relocates to Ahmedabad to live with his son. He unexpectedly finds a new calling as a storyteller for a wealthy businessman battling insomnia. What begins as a simple job soon takes a turn when Tarini's stories are published under a pseudonym, gaining him widespread recognition. The film beautifully explores how storytelling, when skillfully executed, can captivate and influence.

Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Anindita Bose, and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It is produced by Pratik Basu, Shubha Shetty, Neeraj Yogesh Gor, Suchhanda Chatterjee, Salil Chaturvedi, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of JioStudios, Purpose Entertainment, and Questfilm.