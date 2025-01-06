Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal rekindle Hera Pheri nostalgia as they enjoy Jaipur’s winter during Bhoot Bangla shoot; fans call them 'iconic duo'

Bollywood legends Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, known for delivering unforgettable comedy hits, have fans buzzing with excitement as they reunite for Bhoot Bangla. Recently, Paresh shared a delightful pic with Akshay, capturing their moments in Jaipur’s winter during the shoot, instantly bringing back Hera Pheri nostalgia. Fans couldn't help but label them the ‘iconic duo’ once again.

On X (formerly Twitter), Paresh Rawal shared a striking monochromatic photo with Akshay Kumar. In the picture, Akshay is seen shirtless, wearing trousers, and gazing at the sky with his eyes closed and arms raised.

Paresh, on the other hand, is dressed in a white outfit with a half-jacket, seated beside him. He captioned the photo, “A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of BHOOT BANGLA!”

As soon as Paresh Rawal shared the photo, fans couldn't hold back their excitement. One user exclaimed, "Iconic Photo!" while another commented, "Looks like fun." Someone else added, "Jaipur's winter charm is adding magic to the shoot!" Another fan captioned it, "Finally, an update about Bhoot Bangla."

Several fans expressed their anticipation, with one writing, "I'm so excited for this movie." Another fan called them the "iconic duo," saying, "Akshay & Paresh ji. Every era's family will miss you when you stop doing situational comedy. Rare talents." One fan even said, "Babu bhaiya, waiting for Hera Pheri 3..."

Earlier, a source shared exciting details about Bhoot Bangla with Pinkvilla and said, "It’s the return of the team which has brought about a smile on the face of cinema-going audience from across generations. Bhooth Bangla is a perfect script that warrants their reunion, as every character has a trait that would evoke laughter. The idea is to create a unique comic experience with undertones of horror in the backdrop.”

The source further revealed that the addition of talented actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani has added to the excitement surrounding the film. Akshay Kumar, playing a quintessential Priyadarshan hero, finds himself caught up in a hilarious comedy of errors.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming film Sky Force. In addition, he is busy with a number of exciting projects, including Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Housefull 5, and Hera Pheri 3, alongside Bhoot Bangla.

