The Storyteller OTT Release: When and Where to watch Paresh Rawal’s movie based on Satyajit Ray’s short story

The Storyteller, starring Paresh Rawal, is based on one of Satyajit Ray's renowned short stories. The film will delve into themes of friendship, personal growth, and the life-changing impact of storytelling. It is directed by Ananth Mahadevan.

When and where to watch The Storyteller

After its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2022, The Storyteller has been showcased at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the London Indian Film Festival. The film is now scheduled to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar starting January 28, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Storyteller

This heartfelt film takes audiences on an emotional journey, drawing inspiration from Satyajit Ray’s Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. The story follows Paresh Rawal’s character, Tarini Khuro, an elderly and quirky man renowned for his storytelling skills.

Known in his village for weaving elaborate tales that may seem exaggerated or fantastical, Tarini's stories gradually reveal a deeper, more profound aspect of his abilities as the narrative unfolds.

In 2022, Ananth Mahadevan explained to Variety the reason behind selecting Ray’s story for adaptation. He shared that if the film were to be considered a tribute, it would have required replicating the master’s style. However, in an era where cinema has evolved, he didn't want to risk being accused of looking “outdated.”

As a result, Mahadevan leaned toward adapting Ray’s cinematic approach while still preserving his own directorial vision of how the film might have looked if Ray had directed it himself.

Hera Pheri actor Paresh Rawal also commented on his involvement in the project. He mentioned that, while he never had the chance to work with Ray, playing a character created by him felt like fulfilling a dream. Rawal revealed that he was intrigued by the story as soon as he read it.

Cast and Crew of The Storyteller

Other than Paresh, the film also stars Adil Hussain, Revathy and Tannishtha Chatterjee among others. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Salil Chaturvedi, Succhanda Chatterjee, and Shubha Shetty, The Storyteller is backed by Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment, and Quest Films. The music composed by Hriju Roy is to look out for.

