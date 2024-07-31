'This is harassment': Hansal Mehta lashes out at government officials for delaying his daughter's Aadhaar card registration

Bollywood director Hansal Mehta, known for his candid social media presence, recently expressed frustration over delays in his daughter Kimaya Mehta’s Aadhaar registration. Despite numerous visits to the relevant officials, the process was stalled, prompting Mehta to describe the situation as ‘harassment.’

A few hours ago, Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to criticize government officials for allegedly ‘harassing’ his daughter. In his post, he detailed his daughter's struggles over the past three weeks to obtain an Aadhaar card. He wrote, "My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhar card since past 3 weeks. She makes the long trek to the Aadhar office in Andheri East braving rains, going early enough and the senior manager there keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other."

Mehta described the experience as 'most frustrating and nothing short of harassment' and tagged the official X accounts of the Unique Identification Authority of India and Aadhaar in his post.

Netizens react to Hansal Mehta's tweet

After Hansal Mehta’s tweet went viral, numerous users responded with their own comments and experiences. One commenter referenced Mehta’s show Scam 1992, saying, “She needs to comply to the documents! Yaha koi scam nahi hai Mehta ji (No scam works here)!” Hansal replied, “Really ? Get the govt official to put his stamp slightly higher is a compliance parameter? Stop this BS.”

Another user commented on the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens due to systemic corruption, noting that Mehta is a powerful man. Hansal countered, “I am not a powerful man FYI. I am a common middle-class citizen of this country. I deserve to be treated better.”

Hansal Mehta on professional front

On the work front, Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set to release in theaters on September 13 this year. In the movie, Kareena will portray a detective named Jass Bhamra. He recently backed his son’s debut OTT show, Lootere.

