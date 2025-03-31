Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls walking the ramp while pregnant with son Taimur: ‘When I was size zero…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her talent, she has impressed everyone with her style over the years. Kareena recently made another stunning appearance at a fashion show. There, she recalled walking the ramp during different phases of her life, like when she was pregnant with her son Taimur or was size zero.

On March 30, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the Lakme Fashion Week in a stunning Manish Malhotra ensemble. It was an ivory lehenga saree with delicate floral embroidery. She paired the outfit with a choker necklace, matching earrings, and rings. Her makeup added to her glamorous look, and her hair was left open.

At the event, Kareena expressed that she did everything with her heart. Remembering her runway appearances during different stages of her life, she said, “So, whether it was walking the ramp when I was size zero or walking the ramp with Taimur in my belly, or whether it was size 10 or 12, that never really mattered.”

The Crew actress added, “What mattered was my heart was on stage; my heart was with Lakme Fashion Week, was with each and every designer that I walked for, was also in my confidence.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to share a photoshoot of her beautiful look for the night. Have a look at the post!

Netizens were left in awe and flooded the comments section with appreciation. One person said, “YOU NEVER STOP SERVING,” while another wrote, “I have no words to explain her beautyyyy, she's amazing yrr.” A user stated, “Timeless elegance,” and another shared, “Queen for a reason.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Arjun Kapoor, and more liked the post.

On the cinematic front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen in the movie Singham Again. The actress is set to star in Raazi director Meghna Gulzar’s film, which is reportedly titled Daayra.