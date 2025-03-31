How dare you, Kareena Kapoor Khan? OG Poo makes a groundbreaking comeback to LFW 2025 in Manish Malhotra lehenga and we are going gaga
Kareena Kapoor attributes ‘Heart and confidence’ as the catalysts to her iconic fashion journey and Lakmé Fashion Week moments.
“How dare you? Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ke tum itni khoobsurat lago.” Yes, Kareena’s world-famous dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham set the perfect tone for her look from LFW 2025.
Kareena Kapoor Khan could not have made a more banging return to the iconic ramp of Lakmé Fashion Week as she entered the scene like the ultimate fashion queen. The unapologetically fancy diva embraced a breathtaking ivory ensemble from the celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
Acing the white swan aesthetic, Bebo made the case of irresistible ethnic beauty in her royal flair. Her mesh lehenga featured floral ivory motifs on a translucent base creating a beguiling aura. The contemporary style blouse boasted crystal embellishments, adding regality to it. The full-flared lehenga with crystal embellishments and pearl adornments created a mesmerizing effect. The 3-piece-ensemble together awe-inspired the audience with its dreamy charm.
The Crew actress’s ivory tulle dupatta was the showstopper as she draped it elegantly on her ensemble in a saree pallu style with the other end of the dupatta resting gracefully on her other shoulder. The dupatta featured awe-inspiring floral adornments, lace finishing, and shimmery sequins.
The Begum of Pataudi accessorized her attire with a diamond necklace, matching earrings and rings; which complemented her flair impeccably. For the make-up, she embraced soft evening glam– smokey eyes, blushed-up cheeks, and nude pink lips.
Kareena Kapoor proved she is the ultimate style icon and a diva with timeless beauty as she graced LFW 2025 in a groundbreaking style and glamour.
