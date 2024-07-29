Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace has 200-300 years old Nawabi style bed, Taimur's pediatric nurse makes revelations

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are the classiest couple of Bollywood. They are proud parents to two sons-Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The Khan family also owns the royal ancestral Pataudi Palace that is situated in Gurgaon, Haryana. Now recently, Lalita DSilva who has also been known as Taimur’s nanny gave an inside peek of the majestic place.

Lalita DSilva on her experience of living at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace

Lalita D Silva, the pediatric nurse, spent eight years of her life looking after the kids of celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, she talked at length about her experience of staying at the couple’s Pataudi Palace.

Lalita remarked that it’s fun to stay there and enjoy sightseeing. She further revealed, “Bahut hi bada palace hai aur itna open hai. Purane Nawabi style kamre, Nawabi style bed, abhi bhi hain, 200-300 saal puraane, pata nahi mujhe. Saif sir abhi bhi maintain kar rahe hain (It's a huge palace, very open. There are Nawabi style rooms, beds, and they're still there, 200–300 years old, I am guessing. Saif sir still maintains it) and he says, ‘I will maintain it forever’," she said further adding that he was born and brought up there. Thus, he will be naturally attached to the place.

Watch the full interview here:

Lalita D Silva reveals Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are 'simple and normal people'

During the conversation, when she was asked how the celebrity couple is in real life, Lalita revealed that they are simple and normal people. She further disclosed that their morning routine involves eating food with the staff members.

The senior caretaker also clarified that there’s no such thing that there will be separate food for the staff. All of them would eat the same food and of the same quality. “So many times we have all eaten together,” she revealed. Further, Lalita went on to reveal that Saif Ali Khan is a very talented cook and would often cook non-vegetarian food and spaghetti, pasta, and Italian food.

Lalita D'Silva reacts to rumors of her remuneration being 2.5 lakhs

There have been rumors in the market suggesting that the nanny was paid around Rs 2.5 lakh as remuneration by the couple. When asked to state the reality, she answered with a laugh, “Rs 2.5 lakh? I wish. May your words come true. These are all just rumors.”

Lalita also stated that while these rumors were circulating, she asked Bebo if she was actually going to get paid this much, to which Kareena replied, “These are all jokes, sister. Don’t take it all seriously.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur in 2016, and their second child, Jeh in 2021.

About Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s action movie Singham Again. The highly-awaited film will boast of an ensemble star cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and more. It is poised to release on Diwali 2024.

Additionally, she also has Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery, The Buckingham Murders. The official look posters of the film were unveiled earlier this year. It is also poised to release later this year on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Saif is looking forward to the release of his Telugu-language action-drama film Devara: Part 1 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film will portray Saif in a negative role. It will be released on October 10, 2024.

