Imagine Poo, Moira Rose and Miranda Priestly under one roof— Kareena Kapoor has full trust only Karan Johar can make it happen

Kareena Kapoor’s character of Pooja aka Poo from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham enjoys a separate fan base among the audience. The sass and attitude of the character has stayed with fans even years after the film’s release. Meanwhile, Johar posted an amusing story expressing his desire to have dinner with ‘high-camp gorgeous divas’ that included the names of global iconic characters. Check them out.

On April 1, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and posted a carousel of images that featured images of 5 iconic characters including: Kareena Kapoor’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Catherine O'Hara’s Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid and Parker Posey’s Victoria Ratliff from The White Lotus.

In one of the stories he wrote, "Want to have a dinner and only call these high camp gorgeous Divas!" followed by another story where he expressed, "@kareenakapoorkhan and my other favourite high camp divas! #pooforever."

Responding to Johar’s wish, Bebo also agreed stating, "Only KJO can do this" followed by a laughter and a red-heart emoji. "Make this happen let’s do it" followed by a laughter emoji.

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released back in 2001. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan among others in the key roles.

Apart from the film’s poignant story line, the character of Poo also got widely popularized. While speaking at an event ahead of the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival last year, the actress called herself a ‘fan’ of the film and admitted her love for the idea of family, tradition, and warmth.

Talking about her iconic character Pooja, aka Poo, she had revealed, “When we were doing Poo, I was just following Karan's instructions.” She expressed that she knew then that it was quite a fun character, but she never anticipated its popularity years later.

On the professional front, Bebo is yet to make an official announcement about her next film after Singham Again. Nonetheless, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that she has signed a movie that could be the biggest and exciting film in the Bollywood.

