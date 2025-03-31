INSIDE Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Eid lunch with Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Saba; don’t miss glimpse of Taimur and Jeh’s Eidi

Today, March 31, 2025, marks the auspicious day of Eid. Many Bollywood celebrities offered a peek into their celebrations and extended heartfelt wishes to fans on social media. Now, inside glimpses from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Eid lunch with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Saba Pataudi have surfaced on the internet. Don’t miss the glimpse of little Taimur and Jeh’s Eidi.

Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared some heartwarming glimpses from her Eid celebration with her family. In the first slide, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan posed happily alongside Saba, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu. The second slide showed the Race actor posing with his sisters.

The Crew actress wore a peach-colored ethnic suit. She had no makeup on and tied her hair in a bun. Saif was dressed in a white kurta pajama.

The caption of the post read, “Eid moments. Family Matters most.... Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too.”

Soha Ali Khan also dropped some pictures and videos from the Eid festivities. In one video, she and her husband, Kunal Kemmu, were seen in the kitchen. They were making seviyan (vermicelli) together. Soha also posted photos with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

In the caption, she wrote, “Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours #eidmubarak.” Check it out!

Fans were all heart for the family in the comments section of the posts. One person said, “Lovely pics lovely family Eid Mubarak,” while another wrote, “Happy Eid to lovely family!” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Saba and Soha also offered a peek into the Eidi they prepared for everyone. On her Instagram Stories, the latter posted a picture of her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, writing ‘Happy Eid’ on a card. There were envelopes with Taimur and Jeh’s names on two of them. Soha captioned it, “Prep is on…”

Saba’s story said, “Eidi for ALL my Munchkins…!” It showed envelopes bearing Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya’s names.