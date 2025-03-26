Sikandar: Salman Khan says Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 ‘can be made but…’; talks about shelved project with Atlee

The release of Salman Khan’s Sikandar is just around the corner. While excitement for the highly anticipated film is quite palpable amongst fans, they are also interested to know the status of his two promising projects— his collaboration with Atlee and Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Most recently, the superstar shared the status of both ventures.

During a recent promotional group interview for Sikandar, Salman Khan talked about the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and confirmed that it is in the works. He stated that director Kabir Khan is working on it and the first draft of the script is ready. He further joked, “A sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan can be made, but the problem is, by the time it’s ready, Munni will be speaking!"

In addition to this, he also clarified that his collaboration with Atlee is not happening, at least anytime soon. The superstar admitted that the film was in the works at one point in time, but things didn’t pan out in its favor.

“I don’t think it’s happening right now. It was happening at one point of time. We tried really hard to work it out, but somehow it didn’t happen. I don’t know what exactly was the reason. I believe it was the budget of the film. It’s a very high-budget film. So now the film has been pushed," he shared, as quoted by News 18.

Khan further explained that his busy schedule had to be reorganized due to the project’s delay. He mentioned that he generally allocates dates for two films at a time, but now he has time to do one film now and then another can be done back to back.

It is important to mention here that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Salman had agreed to do a film with Atlee. However, the Jawan director and Sun Pictures were confident to also rope in either Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth for the film. The conversations with both the superstars continued for over 6 months, but things didn’t fall in place for multiple reasons.

Led by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025.