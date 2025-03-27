Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s throwback PIC from younger days will remind you of Tashan era; we are not complaining

Bollywood stars and couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most adored couples even after over a decade of marriage. From their dreamy vacations to candid moments with sons, they always leave us in awe. Now, the Singham Again actress took to social media and dropped a nostalgic throwback picture featuring Saif. The pic is enough to send us back to their Tashan days and honestly, we’re here for it!

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories today (March 27) and shared the throwback picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan. In the pic, she is seen wearing a red and white top paired with denim jeans and a black jacket, while the Vikram Vedha actor sits close by, casually dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans.

They are seen looking away from the camera and a large round table is placed in front of them. She captioned it with "Throwback Thursday Part 2," and added a heart emoji, making us swoon over the beautiful moment.

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Mid-day at the Cinevesture International Film Festival in Chandigarh, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared an exciting update about his upcoming project. He said that he is teaming up with Saif Ali Khan for the first time on a film, and added that it is an adaptation of a book.

He also expressed his eagerness to work with Kareena again after The Buckingham Murders. He revealed that he had already sent her a script and said whenever he comes across an interesting story, he immediately thinks of her for the role.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is set to collaborate with Meghna Gulzar for her next project, reportedly titled Daayra. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins, helmed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

Produced by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. The heist drama is set to premiere on Netflix, though the official release date is yet to be announced.